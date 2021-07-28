Dental Digital X-ray Market: Rapidly Growing Aging Population

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

[194 Pages Report] The dental digital X-ray market is projected to reach $3,290.6 million by 2020, from $2,154.0 million by 2015, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period.

Factors such as technological advancements, rapidly growing geriatric population, ability of digital systems to reduce diagnosis time and provide improved image quality, growing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), increase in dental disorders, and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are propelling the market of dental digital X-ray during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Hybrid X-ray systems are expected to register the highest CAGR

Based on type, the market of dental digital X-ray is segmented into intraoral X-ray systems, extraoral X-ray systems, and hybrid X-ray systems. Hybrid X-ray systems are expected to register the highest CAGR owing to advantages of hybrid systems such as minimum exposure to radiation, lower price of these systems as compared to high-end digital panoramic/cephalometric units, and technological advancements and rapid digitization in dentistry.

North America dominated the market, followed by Europe

North America dominated the Dental Digital X-ray Market, followed by Europe. However, the market in Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the geriatric population, focus of emerging and leading market players to expand in developing Asian markets, rise in disposable incomes, less stringent regulatory guidelines, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growth in medical tourism in this region are primary growth drivers in Asia.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Dental Digital X-ray Market are Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Vatech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LED Medical Diagnostics (Canada), The Yoshida Dental MFG.Co. Ltd. (Japan), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Air Techniques, Inc. (U.S.), and Cefla s.c. (Italy)