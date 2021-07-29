Types of Round Bars and Their Uses

Round Bar, Stainless Steel Round Bar, Steel Round Bars, Aluminum Round Bars Manufacturer in India – Manan Steels & Metals

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Round Bar is a long, cylindrical metal bar that is exactly what it sounds like. Round bar is available in a variety of metals, including hot rolled or cold rolled steel, stainless steel, aluminium, alloy steel, brass, and more, and in a wide range of diameters from 1/4′′ to 24”. Manan Steels & Metals is one of leading Round Bar Manufacturers in India. Stainless steel round bars are extremely corrosion resistant. The stainless steel can withstand high levels of acidity and can be used in chlorinated or alkaline conditions.

Steel Round Bars come in two types: hot rolled and cold rolled. Hot rolled round bar is commonly utilized in construction situations where a perfect finish and precise dimensions aren’t required. Cold rolled round bars, on the other hand, are utilized for applications that require a superior surface polish and precise dimensions.

Types of Round Bars & Rods

Round Bars & Rods Application & Uses