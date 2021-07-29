MSM Launches UK and Europe Advisory Board Comprising Top Higher Education Leader-Practitioners and International Student Recruitment Experts to Mark Growth and Expansion in the Region

London, UK, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Leading international education platform M Square Media (MSM) has announced the formation and launch of the MSM UK and Europe Advisory Board (MSM-UKEAB), which through the members’ collective experience in the international education sector will help steer MSM’s strategic growth plan and roadmap in the region.

The new Advisory Board brings a wealth of experience in higher education, international student recruitment, and leadership in industry associations that will support MSM with prime knowledge and an extensive network of relationships in the United Kingdom, Europe, and other countries around the world. This professional guidance and mentoring will take MSM into the future as it continues to build global and in-country offices for partner colleges and universities via its Global Marketing Office (GMO), alongside its education management arm MSM Higher Ed, international recruitment marketplace MSM Unify, dedicated recruitment partner Abcodo, and online programme portal Edgox.

Andrew Disbury, MSM President for the UK, said: “Over my career I have sat on a number of boards, advising private companies and sector bodies such as the British Council and Universities UK International (UUKI), by bringing to their table my professional knowledge and skills in how higher education in the UK approaches international education policy and practice. These boards really are the embodiment of that phrase about the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.

“It is in this spirit that MSM has approached outstanding leader-practitioners in the UK, Europe, and beyond to invite them to join together to pool their vast experience and advise MSM on how to further develop our work in the region.”

Mr. Stuart Bannerman is Associate Pro Vice Chancellor, International, at London South Bank University. Previously, he held the directorship and other executive roles at the Universities of Essex, Suffolk, and Dundee, and Queen Margaret University.

Mr. Gary Davies is Pro Vice Chancellor for Student Recruitment and Business Development at London Metropolitan University, previously occupying leadership positions in recruitment, marketing, and policy & planning across different London-based institutions.

Ms. Jazreel Goh is Director for Malaysia at the British Council. Specialising in student mobility, she has extensive experience in East Asia and led British Council’s education marketing portfolio in China for over 15 years.

Prof. Judith Lamie has just joined Swansea University as Pro Vice Chancellor International having held leadership roles at the Universities of Bedfordshire, Derby, and Leeds, and Middlesex and Regent’s Universities in London.

Ms. Jo Nesbitt, former MSM Vice President for the UK, is an International Higher Education specialist who is Managing Director of education consultancy company UniConnectEd. Her extensive career in international education includes director roles at Solent University and the University of Southampton.

Prof. Ray Priest is the International Director for Asia Pacific at the University of West England. After 18 years as a secondary school and community college principal in the UK, he joined UWE and shortly after relocated to Thailand, where he now leads the university’s international development in Asia Pacific.

Ms. Yvonne Simpson is Assistant Secretary, External Liaison and Student Services, at Queen Margaret University, previously holding director and services manager roles at the University of Sydney and the University of St Andrews.

Mr. Tim Steele is Pro Vice Chancellor for Global Opportunities at University of Wolverhampton, where he moved after a long and successful career at the University of Central Lancashire. He is also a committee chair and member at various organisations such as UUKI and Advance HE.

Mr. Doug Watters is the Global Recruitment & Partnerships Manager at Abertay University, with previous project management, public relations, and management roles to his name at the British Council and the University of Dundee.

MSM-UKEAB members have agreed to share their understanding of the breadth and scope of the UK and Europe’s international education sector, the needs and expectations of key stakeholders such as agents and students, and insights relevant to MSM’s overall strategy and foothold in the region.

Headquartered in British Columbia in Canada, MSM’s global and in-country office model currently serves about 45 partner institutions worldwide. Since 2012, it has processed more than 50,000 applications and enabled around 32,000 student mobilities. It is present in 17 countries worldwide to provide leading-edge international recruitment, marketing, and business development solutions to partners in the UK, Europe, Canada, US, Australia, and New Zealand.

About M Square Media

M Square Media (MSM) is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe.

Contact Information

MSM Communications Group

Phone: +1 250 262 6686

Email: news@msquaremedia.com