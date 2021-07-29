Gear Reduction Motor Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2021 – 2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Gear Reduction Motor is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Gear Reduction Motor is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period

Efficient Torque Management in Conveyor Belts to Complement the Use of Gear Reduction Motors

Demand for conveyor belts has been increasing at a significant rate owing to increasing number of manufacturing plants that require conveyor belts to carry out material handling and transportation within the factory premises. Increasing number of airport construction projects have been witnessed since past year. For instance, in India, government is planning to launch 100 airports in the coming 15 years with a high investment of 4 lakh crore. This is expected to present potential opportunities for the installation of conveyor belts, which consequently would have a positive impact on gear reduction motors.

Conveyor belts need managed speed to torque ratio as they run on low speeds. However, conveyor belts require additional torque owing to the weight they carry while transportation. Gear reduction motors offer enhanced torque increment alongside speed reduction without causing stoppages. This factor is expected to influence the growth of the gear reduction motors market during the period of forecast.

Focus on Reducing Corrosion and Contamination: A Key Focus Area for Manufacturers

Gear reduction motors are widely used across various end use industries and under extreme conditions, during which external agents can cause higher amount of corrosion to the gears and the motor alike, which can increase the risk of contamination to the end product. This challenge has been addressed by key stakeholders as they are developing novel gear reduction motors that largely reduce or eliminate the chances of corrosion, flaking, scratching and chipping.

Such aseptic gear reduction motors can be used in critical applications in which process and product hygiene is of high importance, such as food manufacturing, meat processing, processing of dairy products, manufacturing of bakery and confectionery products, pharmaceuticals and brewing. The use of such aseptic gear reduction motors is expected to enhance the scope of their use in the said industries, consequently favoring the growth of the global gear reduction motors market during the period of assessment.

Market participants involved in gear reduction motors are focusing on improving gear torques for various asynchronous as well as synchronous applications. For example, Siemens AG has come up with SIMOGEAR gear reduction motor that offers high performance up to 55 kW from 0.09 kW achieving unit torque of 19.5 Nm.

Other major participants in the global gear reduction motors market include Maxon Motor AG, BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI S.P.A., Dana Brevini Group, Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Elecon Engineering Company Limited, ABB Group, Anaheim Automation, Inc., Portescap, Johnson Electric, Framo Morat, Emerson Electric, Eaton Corporation, Bison Group, Sumitomo Drive Technologies, SEW-Eurodrive and BFT Automation UK Ltd., among others.

