INDEVCO Consultancy Operational Excellence Academy offers a three-day CX Master Class 2021

BEIRUT, Lebanon, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — INDEVCO Consultancy’s Customer Experience and Retention Strategies unit presents a three-day online CX Master class on 6,7,8 and 13,14,15 of September for those who want to take their skillset to an exceptional level. Suitable for Business owners, experienced professionals, cross-functional collaborators, fresh graduates and early career professionals, as well as individuals and teams who want to develop knowledge, grow as a customer-centric professional & master customer experience.

Customer experience is what makes or breaks a relationship with customers and any form of business they provide. When done well, it creates high customer loyalty and customer retention. We all want customers to purchase what we have to offer as a lack in customer loyalty means a lack in profit.

That’s why INDEVCO Consultancy’s Operational Excellence Academy CX Master Class­­­ has been developed to provide the level of sophistication required for exceptional customer experience. INDEVCO Consultancy is a Recognized Training Provider (RTP) by Customer Experience Professional Association (CXPA).

Value Gained by Attendees:

Learn about customer experience 6 core competencies

Align on practices that enable sustainable customer centricity

Introduce customer experience management best practices & types of customer feedback mechanisms

Learn how to better know your customers, develop customer journey mapping, build and execute customer experience strategy

Retain active customers, reactivate lost customers and migrate customers upwards across the pyramid

Protect market position with existing customers in line with sales growth plan

Elevate strategic partnership with selected key accounts

“I help companies improve business results by becoming more customer-centric and breaking down silos to set a comprehensive and unified approach to enhance customer experience.” – Maya Khalifeh, Principal Sales also heading Customer Experience & Retention Strategies, INDEVCO Consultancy.

Maya Khalifeh is an award-winning, Certified Customer Experience Professional and seasoned expert, with over 15 years’ experience in setting strategies and systems that empower clients to elevate customer experience and build long-term strategic partnerships. In 2020, Maya was named Customer Experience Professional of the Year by the Gulf Customer Experience Awards. By nature, she sees the best in every situation, transforming every obstacle into an opportunity with her optimistic and forward-thinking approach.

Details

Where: Online

Duration: 3 days

When: 6, 7, 8 September

13, 14, 15 September

Time: From 9 AM to 12 PM (GMT + 3)

Course Outline

Module 1: Customer-Centric Culture

Module 2: Organizational Adoption & Accountability

Module 3: Voice of Customer, Customer Insights & Understanding

Module 4: Experience Design & Improvement

Module 5: Metric, Measurement & ROI

Module 6: Customer Experience Strategy

Trainer

Maya Khalifeh, Executive MBA, CCXP RTP

(Official CXPA Recognized Training Provider)

Platform

Microsoft Teams

Price

Early bird USD 795 (Before August 24)

Standard USD 995

Preparation & Material

You will receive a box sent to your address in time, all program details, your pre-work assignment, and optional readings, as well as calendar invites

Course Prerequisites

No prerequisites

INDEVCO Consultancy’s Operational Excellence Academy’s main purpose is to help individuals and organizations succeed in today’s demanding market by offering them a comprehensive range of leadership and technical training programs and courses. Our experienced experts provide recognized certifications and trainings to help improve on-the-job competencies and develop expertise and business knowledge.

For more information, please visit http://academy.indevcoconsultancy.com/product/cx-master-class/