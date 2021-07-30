Craft Beer Market to Record CAGR of 7% and Increase in Revenue by 2029

“Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” recent study on the craft beer market shows that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 7% in the forecast period. The global market for Craft Beer is valued at US$ 76,310.7 Mn in 2019.

An increasing number of breweries, lounges, and bars is fueling the growth of this market. Growth in millennial is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the craft beer market in the forecast period. The per capita consumption of beer is considerably high, and craft beer is no expectation.

The Market Research Survey of Craft Beer highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Craft Beer as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Craft Beer with key analysis of Craft Beer market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

Key Market Segments

Product

Brown Ales

Pale Ales

Porters

Stouts

Pale Lagers

Pilsners

Brewer

American Sour

Non-Alcoholic

Belgian Fruit Lambic

Flanders Red Ale

* Full Segmentation Available on Demand*

Key questions answered in Craft Beer Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Craft Beer Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Craft Beer segments and their future potential? What are the major Craft Beer Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Craft Beer Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Adverse Effects and Regulations Numbing the Craft Beer Market but Online Sales is ‘Warming’ the Sales.

Excessive consumption of alcoholic drinks affects health adversely, especially among adolescents. It affects the brain and degrades the neuron activity over time. According to the WHO report 2014, 3.3 million deaths occur annually, owing to the excessive consumption of alcohol.

Men account for 2/3rds of total deaths occurred due to consumption of alcohol. Moreover, the extra consumption of alcohol leads to liver damage, which can cause life-threatening situations for a human.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Craft Beer market.

Identification of Craft Beer Market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Evaluation of current Craft Beer market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Craft Beer Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Craft Beer Market Survey and Dynamics

Craft Beer Market Size & Demand

Craft Beer Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Craft Beer Sales, Competition & Companies involved

