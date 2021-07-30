Sports Apparel Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 5.6% through 2022

The sports apparel market is set to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.6% between 2017 and 2022. The sports apparel market is significantly influenced by rising consciousness among modern consumers regarding their physical fitness & appearance.

As consumers get motivated to take up various physical activities such as swimming, aerobics, yoga, and running among others. sports apparel sales are expected to spur significantly. Meanwhile, the desire to maintain a sporty look and follow the latest fashion trends is further driving developments in the sports apparel market.

The Market Research Survey of Sports Apparel by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Sports Apparel as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Sports Apparel with key analysis of Sports Apparel market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

Key Market Segments

Product Type

Tops & T-Shirts

Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Jackets & Vests

Shorts

Socks

End Use

Men

Women

Children

* Full Segmentation Available on Demand*

Key questions answered in Sports Apparel Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Sports Apparel Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Sports Apparel segments and their future potential? What are the major Sports Apparel Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Sports Apparel Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report offers comprehensive information on top companies that are likely to contribute to the expansion of global sport apparel market through 2022, which include

NIKE Inc.

Adidas AG

PUMA SE

Under Armour Inc.

SKECHERS USA Inc

ASICS Corporation

Fila Korea Co Ltd.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Sports Apparel market.

Identification of Sports Apparel Market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Evaluation of current Sports Apparel market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Sports Apparel Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Sports Apparel Market Survey and Dynamics

Sports Apparel Market Size & Demand

Sports Apparel Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Sports Apparel Sales, Competition & Companies involved

