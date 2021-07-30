Which is the Most Lucrative Regional Market for Tamper Evident Labels in Terms of Use

Steady growth prospects in the tamper evident labels market continued in 2018 and are expected to record 1.6x volume growth through 2028. According to a new Fact.MR study, the market is expected to record volume sales of 11,673 Mn sq. meters by 2028-end. The report opines that the tamper evident labels market will remain consolidated among Tier 3 players, who collectively account for almost half of the market share.

Highlighting the key demand drivers of the tamper evident labels market, Fact.MR’s market study suggests that increasing emphasis on preventing pilferage and product labeling policies in the pharmaceutical industry will remain crucial to the prospects of tamper evident label manufacturers. According to the study, demand for tamper evident labels from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to surpass US$ 7 billion by 2028.

Buoyancy in the automotive industry is likely to complement demand from pharmaceutical industry. Fact.MR expects demand from automotive industry to grow at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Government recommendations on implementing tamper-evident features in automobiles, to address vehicular pollution, and establish improved vehicle identification number (VIN) operations continue to uphold the tamper evident labels market growth.

Fact.MR study envisages plastic to be most preferred material for tamper evident labels manufacturing, projected to account for bulk share of the market share over the period of forecast. Vinyl continues to capture higher demand among plastic variants, accounting for approximately half volume sales. Demand for vinyl is majorly concentrate in the pharmaceutical and electronics industry, where meeting performance requirements in altering temperature and moisture conditions.

Prominent manufacturers in the tamper evident labels market are engaged in strategic mergers and acquisitions to enhance production capacity and strengthen their market presence. For example, CCL Industries has recently completed the acquisition of Treofan Americas. Both the participants are leaders in the labels market and the acquisition is anticipated to expand CCL’s global footprints in the Food & Beverage and Healthcare & Specialty labelling sectors.

Introduction of innovative products is another key strategy adopted by manufacturers in the tamper evident labels market. For instance, in 2016, PPG launched Teslin label stock to expand the portfolio of tamper evident label range. In 2017, Covectra launched StellaGUARD security labels that meet the EU’s Falsified Medicines Directive 2019 requirement for tamper evident seals for pharmaceutical and OTC primary packaging solutions.

