Growth In Wine Industry Positively Impacting Demand Of Winetainer Market, Says Fact.MR

Global Winetainer Market: Overview

A winetainer is a stainless steel or plastic container used to ferment and store wine. Winetainers are mostly made from stainless steel and include a dimpled heat exchange surface to facilitate targeted cooling of the wine.

Winetainers come with a standard food grade interior weld finish which ensures high weld quality and container integrity. Winetainers are usually made of 302 and 304 stainless steel composition.

To offer a comprehensive assessment of opportunities, the study makes a scrutiny of growth prospects in various regions.

Global Winetainer Market: Segmentation

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of construction steel into:

302 Stainless Steel

304 Stainless Steel

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of capacity into:

Less than 200 gallons

200-400 gallons

400 gallons & above

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Wine Storage

Wine Fermentation

Global Winetainer Market: Key Manufacturers

Some of the key players operating in the global Winetainer market are:

The Vintner’s Vault

Bonar Plastics

Sierra

Direct N-Pakt Inc.

Daco Corp

Synder Insutries

Kinnek

Global Winetainer Market: Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest share in the global winetainer market. According to the Wine Market Council, women consume 57% of total wine produced in the U.S.

North America is followed by Europe as winemakers, these days, prefer winetainers over wooden barrels in the European region.

