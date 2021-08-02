Software Defined Radio Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Software Defined Radio Market size is projected to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.7%, according to a new report by Million Insights. The growing demand for SDR communication in telecommunication, military & defense and various other sectors are expected to be a key driving factor for the market growth in the forthcoming years. The growing development in the wireless networks such as moving from 2G/3G to 4G and now 5G is creating huge problems for networks providers, equipment vendors as well as subscribers. The subscribers need to change their handsets, whenever a new generation wireless network standards are implemented. More importantly, the wireless networks operators also need to switch from one generation to the next generation network, due to the presence of a large customer base. However, with the help of SDR chip, there will be only required to upgrade the software, which will resolve the whole problem of network migration. Thus, these benefits are projected to create a huge opportunity for the market, during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

Software-defined radio (SDR) continues to develop technologically and helps in transmitting and receiving the high-frequency long-range signals. This also helps in resolving the problems related to bandwidth and wireless networking limitations. Additionally, with the technological development, the implementation of software-defined radio with large bandwidth applications and high-quality services are keep on increasing. Growing technological advancements and increasing investments in the field of military & defense sectors, for the enhancement of communications systems are expected to bolster the software defined radio (SDR) market growth in the upcoming years.

The SDR technology serves as a base technology for the distribution of telecommunications services such as radio broadcasts, video streaming and Television broadcasts. The technology has seen tremendous growth over the last few years, due to no requirement for hardware modification. For example, modern mobile is equipped with SDR technology, which in turn, augments the demand for SDR equipped products. Additionally, the Europe market is expected to see substantial growth, during the forecast period, owing to deployment of the data centers, in order to fix the data flow related issues. Further, the growing demand for high-speed wireless networks such as LTE/4G and 5G and wireless services are projected to boost the market demand in the forthcoming years.

Key companies in the market are Elbit Systems Ltd.; Harris Corporation; L3 Technologies, Inc.; Datasoft Corporation; BAE Systems; Raytheon Company; Collins Aerospace Systems; and others. The major players in the market are focusing on product development, mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, and increasing their investment in R&D activities. For example, in Nov-2019, Rohde & Schwarz has signed a contract with the Lockheed Martin, a leading player of advanced technologies, aerospace, security and defense.

