Smart Syringes Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2024

The Smart Syringes Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Smart Syringes Market was appreciated at USD 4.75 billion in the year 2015 and is estimated to touch US$ 10.2 billion by the completion of the prediction period. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. The extraordinary development is expected because of the growing occurrence of numerous illnesses, the growth in the sum of immunizations, the progression of the elderly inhabitants, and the necessity to avert hospital or clinic developed contaminations. More or less of the important reasons motivating the market consist of the growth in the sum of patients, the growing amount of needle stick wounds, and the extent of sicknesses owing to unhealthy practices of the inoculation.

Smart Syringes Product Outlook, (USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Auto-disable syringes

Active safety syringes

Passive safety syringes

The subdivision of Auto-Disable Syringes was responsible for the supreme stake of the market during the year 2015. It held 65.8% and this subdivision projected to carry on its supremacy above the prediction period.

The subdivision of Passive Safety Syringes is projected to appear as the speedily developing class through a CAGR of 9.8% or the duration of prediction. The comparatively speedy progress of this subdivision is credited to their easiness of usage, augmented care of the patient owing to the automatic starting of the security feature, and the deterrence of the spreading of the contamination, accomplished by these syringes.

Smart Syringes Application Outlook, (USD Million,2013 – 2024)

Drug delivery

Vaccination

Blood specimen collection

Smart Syringes End-Use Outlook, (USD Million,2013 – 2024)

Hospitals and HMOs

Diabetic patients

Family practices (Physicians)

Psychiatrists

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Revolutions Medical Corporation

Medtronic

Retractable Technologies

Baxter International

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Dickinson and Co. and many others

Regional Outlook

The smart syringes industry on the source of Area with respect to Trades in terms of intake, Profits, Market stake, and Development percentage in these areas, for the duration of the prediction could span North America [U.S.A, Canada], Europe [Germany, U.K.], Asia Pacific [Japan, China], Latin America [Mexico, Brazil], Middle East & Africa [South Africa].

By the source of geography, North America was responsible for the biggest stake. It held almost 43% during the year 2015. The greater stake was accredited to the growing alertness regarding the damages due to the needle stick, the incessant developments in healthcare. the existence of a vast elderly inhabitants, and the presence of strong principal and subordinate healthcare centers through the province.

