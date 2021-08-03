U.S. Healthcare ERP Market Recent Developments and Technological Advancements, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Healthcare ERP Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. healthcare ERP market size is estimated to be USD 2.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025, as per a new report by Million Insights. Owing to the growing digitalization in healthcare across the U.S., a huge volume of data is generated. ERP software helps healthcare service providers to better manage the data and draw actionable insights from them. Further, increasing burden of payment processing, insurance along with other information of several newly-enrolled people is estimated to drive the deployment for ERP software in healthcare.

Key Players:

Aptean

Epicor Software Corporation

Infor

McKesson Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Odoo

Oracle Corporation

QAD Inc.

Sage Group plc

SAP SE

Growth Drivers:

The recent shift from legacy ERP to cloud ERP is proving to be beneficial for U.S healthcare as it offers personalization and several other features. Cloud-enabled ERP offers universal access to data from any part of the world, thus, increasing the effectiveness of various critical businesses. Owing to the centralized information system offered by ERP, it brings patients, insurance providers and healthcare professional on a single platform. The growing deployment of cloud in healthcare is further estimated to drive the market over the next few years.

Healthcare in the U.S. is developed and it generates a large volume of data including financial and other information. Majority of these pieces of information are about revenue generation from insurance claims, patients and some other expenditure. Adoption of ERP ensures storing and processing of these data. ERP solution provides an encryption-based database and it helps in analytical solutions along with providing real-time insights. Owing to these benefits, the ERO deployment is gaining traction in the healthcare domain.

Function Outlook:

Inventory and material management

Supply chain and logistics management

Patient relationship management

Finance and billing

On the basis of function, the U.S. healthcare ERP market is segregated into the supply chain and logistics management, inventory & material management, finance & billing, patient relationship management and others. In 2018, inventory & material management category held the largest share in the market and the segment is projected to continue its domination over the forecast period. By modernizing healthcare IT and synchronizing the database for patients, ERP can improve patient relationship management (PRM). Thus, the PRM segment is likely to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Various healthcare administrators across the U.S. are emphasizing on improving operational efficiency and optimizing their back-end processes to decrease cost. Apart from offering quality patient care, the ERP system also helps in providing personalize care to patients. PRM software works as a tool for doctor, hospitals and clinics to improve healthcare offering and optimize their marketing efforts.

Impact of COVID-19:

U.S. healthcare ERP market is projected to expand owing to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. The U.S. is one of the most affected countries from the coronavirus and this has put pressure on the country healthcare system. ERP helps in automating various processes such as making an appointment, knowing the availability of beds in hospitals and others. Coronavirus is more dangers to people with a history of diseases. ERP allows doctors to easily access the medical record of the patient and provide quality care to them. Also by streamlining various processes, ERP enables doctors to transfer the patient records across different departments thus, ensuring efficient patient care and easy insurance claim. Therefore, owing to these benefits, the market is estimated to gain significant traction due to coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

