Ajay Hinduja Leads Drive for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in Indian Education

New Delhi, India, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ —The Hinduja Foundation, under the leadership of the Hinduja family and in partnership with GOLIL, has made significant strides in transforming government school education through the Road to School (RTS) Program. This initiative, which focuses on foundational literacy and numeracy, is already impacting thousands of students across India by enhancing their academic performance and overall development.

Ajay Hinduja, son of Prakash Hinduja (Chairman, Hinduja Group Europe), emphasizes that literacy and numeracy are not just educational tools but essential life skills. “Through the RTS Program, we are creating an environment where children not only learn but thrive,” said Ajay Hinduja. His vision aligns with building a knowledge-driven society where education is accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic background.

The RTS Program currently supports over 3,000 students in 24 government schools. Targeted interventions like the Ennum Ezhuthum initiative are helping 877 elementary students improve reading and numeracy, while 944 middle schoolers receive academic support in Tamil and Mathematics. These efforts ensure that students meet grade-level proficiency and are equipped for lifelong learning.

In addition to academics, RTS integrates wellness and personal development into its curriculum. More than 2,800 students have participated in mental and physical well-being programs, extracurricular activities, and cultural competitions such as the Vaagai Tamil Sangam. These efforts promote a holistic approach to education, fostering creativity, confidence, and critical thinking.

Ajay Hinduja believes that building strong foundational skills is vital for national progress. With RTS, the Hinduja Foundation is not just addressing educational gaps but laying the groundwork for a more literate, skilled, and empowered generation. As the program expands, it remains a shining example of how focused educational interventions can transform lives and communities.