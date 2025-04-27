Give back this summer: UCP of Central Florida is looking for camp volunteers

Florida, USA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ —

What: School’s almost out—but at UCP of Central Florida, summer is just getting started!

UCP is looking for volunteers interested in working with amazing kids this summer. This is a great way to give back, earn Bright Futures hours, and gain hands-on experience working with children of all abilities. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old and able to commit to at least one full week during the summer.

Where: UCP’s eight campuses throughout Central Florida

When: Early Childhood/VPK Camps – All Summer – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

K-5th Grade – Awesome Summer Learning Program – June – 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

K-5th Grade and Middle School STEM Camp – Week Long Programs – June and July – 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

K-5th Grade – Performing Arts Camp – Week Long Programs – June and July – 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To express your interest, please complete your information here and our team will be in touch with you.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

Media Contact:

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-462-2718

will@wellonscommunications.com