Give back this summer: UCP of Central Florida is looking for camp volunteers

What: School’s almost out—but at UCP of Central Florida, summer is just getting started!
UCP is looking for volunteers interested in working with amazing kids this summer. This is a great way to give back, earn Bright Futures hours, and gain hands-on experience working with children of all abilities. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old and able to commit to at least one full week during the summer.
Where: UCP’s eight campuses throughout Central Florida
When: Early Childhood/VPK Camps – All Summer – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
K-5th Grade – Awesome Summer Learning Program – June – 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
K-5th Grade and Middle School STEM Camp – Week Long Programs – June and July – 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
K-5th Grade – Performing Arts Camp – Week Long Programs – June and July – 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
To express your interest, please complete your information here and our team will be in touch with you.
To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:
For 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

Media Contact:
Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
407-462-2718
will@wellonscommunications.com

