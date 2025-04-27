Hart Orthopedics: Advancing Orthopedic Solutions for Long Island Patients: New Private Practice

Massapequa, NY, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Hart Orthopedics is proud to be a trusted name in orthopedic care for the Long Island community. Located in Massapequa, NY, the practice was founded by Long Island native and board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey D. Hart. With a focus on personalized, patient-first care, Hart Orthopedics is dedicated to helping individuals of all ages regain strength, mobility, and quality of life.

Dr. Hart specializes in treating conditions of the hip, knee, and shoulder, utilizing advanced techniques including total joint replacements, minimally invasive procedures, and arthroscopic surgeries. His compassionate and detail-oriented approach has earned him recognition throughout the region.

Our Commitment

At Hart Orthopedics, we are driven by a mission to provide comprehensive, accessible orthopedic care that supports the health and wellness of the community. Every patient receives an individualized care plan, delivered in a warm, supportive environment.

Services Offered

Hart Orthopedics offers a full spectrum of orthopedic treatments, including:

Total Hip & Knee Replacement

Arthroscopy of the Shoulder & Knee

Meniscus and Ligament Repair

Osteoarthritis Management

Shoulder Impingement & Fracture Treatment

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections

Sports Medicine

Workers’ Compensation & Auto Injury Care

Walk-in and same-day appointments are available to ensure timely, responsive care.

A Practice Rooted in Community

As a locally owned and operated practice, Hart Orthopedics takes great pride in serving the Long Island area. The team actively engages in community initiatives and strives to form lasting relationships with patients and families.

Contact Information:

Hart Orthopedics

4200 Sunrise Highway

Massapequa, NY 11758

Phone: (833) DRHARTS (833-374-2787)

Website: www.hartorthopedics.com

Email: info@hartorthopedics.com

