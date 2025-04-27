VirtuTrain AI Partners with FasterCapital to Raise $3 Million for Revolutionizing Esports Training

Dubai, UAE, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — EVirtuTrain AI, a startup based in the United Kingdom, is on a mission to transform how esports athletes train and prepare for competitive gaming. The company has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program, aiming to secure $3 million to further develop its AI-driven platform. VirtuTrain AI creates adaptive virtual environments that simulate real-world tournament conditions, offering tailored training sessions for esports professionals.

Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “VirtuTrain AI is tapping into the growing esports market with a unique and innovative solution. The team’s blend of firsthand esports experience and technical expertise positions them to make a significant impact in the industry. We are excited to support them in their fundraising journey.”

Siham Olabi, founder of VirtuTrain AI, commented, “Joining FasterCapital is a major step forward for us. Their expertise and network are invaluable as we work to secure funding and bring VirtuTrain AI to more players and teams worldwide. With this partnership, we are confident in our ability to redefine esports training.”

VirtuTrain AI was founded by former esports players who teamed up with AI researchers to address the limitations of traditional training methods. Since its inception, the platform has garnered attention from esports teams and academies for its ability to simulate varied scenarios and help players refine their skills. With FasterCapital's support, the company is now looking to accelerate its growth and expand its reach in the booming esports industry.