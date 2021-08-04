Bass Power in the Trunk – AXTON’s New Subwoofer ATB220

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — For many years now car audio specialist AXTON (https://www.axton.de/) has been supplying punchy enclosed subwoofers that time and again provide maximum driving pleasure. AXTON has expanded its line-up with a bandpass subwoofer that looks very convincing with its practical size and powerful performance.

The ATB220 bass box is designed for music lovers who want to give their sound the space it needs, but nevertheless do not want to compromise on luggage space. With a size of 29.5 x 66.5 x 35.5 cm, the ATB220 produces enormous bass waves, setting an impressive stage for every electro beat and every bass drum.

The enclosure of the newly developed bandpass subwoofer has been sized for perfect placement in the vehicle. In the low resonance enclosure there are two powerful 20-cm woofers at work that pack a punch. Equipped with torsionally stiff, air dried paper cones with a rubber surround, and large 2″/50 mm voice coils on polyimide formers, the drivers ensure powerful bass with fast response. The high linear Xmax value of +/- 5.5 mm also speaks for itself…

The enclosure is made of strong MDF and covered with robust felt. The port is flow optimized to minimize air turbulence. The rear of the enclosure is beveled so that the bass box takes up as little space as possible when positioned at the backrest of the rear seat. The spring loaded terminal provides a quick high-reliability connection of the bass box to the amplifier and its fast removal from the trunk as required.

The awesome power handling of 300 watts and high sensitivity of 94 dB/1 W/1 m, the robust construction and the attractive price make the ATB220 a convincing total package allowing straightforward implementation of an in-car bass system.

Contact

ACR

Denny Krauledat

Bohrturmweg 1

5330 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041562696447

Fax: 0041562696464

E-Mail: Denny.Krauledat@acr.eu

Url: www.axton.de