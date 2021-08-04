Experience Wikwemikong; a proud, progressive, and prosperous First Nation

Ontario, Canada, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Located on the eastern peninsula, steeped in rich Indigenous culture, Wikwemikong is a proud, progressive, and prosperous First Nation of Canada. This vibrant community has been known to celebrate its spirit through several cultural and premier events, such as the annual cultural festival, fall fair, ice fishing derby, traditional pow-wow, and other authentic Indigenous experiences in the form of cultural tours and local businesses. By taking people on a journey through time as they share the legends of their people, Wikwemikong warmly welcomes people from all walks of life to dive into their rich culture and history.

With a mandate to help spread more awareness about Anishnaabek culture and this beautiful indigenous community in order to create a foundation for sustainable tourism that will position their territory as a four season destination, we are pleased to announce the partnership of Wikwemikong and the Driftscape app!

“Driftscape will make the history and beauty of Wikwemikong more accessible to both community members and visitors by both highlighting and educating all those who utilize the app.” Says Dustin Peltier, Marketing and Product Development Coordinator, Wikwemikong

Did you know that there is a rich economic history embedded down at the Wikwemikong Harbourfront! The harbour was traditionally used as a place of trade with visiting Schooners during the 1800’s. Today, families come here to enjoy the warm summer rays on the public beach or take a tour with Wikwemikong Tourism to learn more about the community’s history and of the treaties that shaped Manitoulin Island as we know it today.

With several such interesting stories and highlights mapped in the Driftscape app, Wikwemikong has successfully created a unique opportunity for locals and visitors to indulge in their vast picturesque wilderness, while they learn about the beautiful culture, history and local businesses of the Anishinabek people.

Additionally, the Driftscape app will empower Wikwemikong to:

Create self-guided tours across their local area: Using audio, video and images, Wikwemikong will soon be able to give their visitors a complete guided experience without the need for a personal guide or guidebook, while also helping create a COVID safe experience!

Deliver valuable and real-time information in a way that appeals to their visitors and locals the most, while helping them safely and conveniently plan their trip – even if on the go!

Notify visitors about unique local businesses and tourism highlights that surround them, as they explore the region.

The app includes features such as augmented reality and offline exploration to make the app suitable for audiences across various age groups, catering to their unique preferences and interests.

About Wikwemikong:

Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is the fifth largest First Nation in Canada in terms of geographical land mass at a total of 55,781.1 hectares. We are centred on Odawa Mnis (Manitoulin island) and the surrounding islands in Lake Huron, and included in our territory is Point Grondine land holdings on the north shore near Killarney Provincial Park. Our lands are Unceded, which means that we have not relinquished any of our rights to any of the lands in the Great Lakes Basin to any nation. Located on the eastern peninsula, Wiikwemkoong is home to the people of Three Fires Confederacy: an alliance of the Ojibwa, Odawa and Pottawatomi nations. Our large land base offers plenty of opportunity for wilderness exploration at your own pace while enjoying the culture and traditions of the Anishinabek people.We welcome you to indulge in the vast picturesque wilderness that surrounds Manitoulin’s largest community through one of our many private and community operated tourism services.

About Driftscape:

Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

