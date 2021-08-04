Liquid Handling System Market – This is How Key Players Are Dominating Global Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The liquid handling system market is consolidated in nature due to the presence of a large number of players. The key players in the market are Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Gardner Denver Medical (Germany), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Gilson, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Integra Holding AG (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Labcyte Inc. (U.S.), BioTek Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), BRAND GMBH + CO KG (Germany), Tomtec, Inc. (U.S.), Hudson Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), and Orochem Technologies Inc. (U.S.).

Key Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:

The key strategy followed by most companies in the liquid handling system market are product launches. This strategy accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped from 2015 to 2017. Some of the leading players that adopted this strategy include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Hamilton Company (U.S.), and Gilson, Inc. (U.S.).

Danaher Corporation (U.S.) accounted for the largest share of the liquid handling system market in 2016. The company operates in the liquid handling systems market through its subsidiary, Beckman Coulter, Inc. This subsidiary offers advanced automated liquid handling workstations along with the required software and consumables. The company launched an innovative liquid handling system in 2017 and enhanced an existing product in 2015. The company has a global presence and is financially strong. It adopted partnerships as its major strategy to maintain its leading position in the liquid handling systems market. For instance, in 2015, Danaher Corporation partnered with Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), a manufacturer of life science instruments. This partnership improved automation for Next-generation Sequencing (NGS).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) accounted for the second-largest market share of the liquid handling system market in 2016. The company caters to the liquid handling systems market through its Laboratory Products and Services segment. The end users that the company caters to are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories, universities, research institutions, government agencies, and environmental & process control industries. The company offers a broad range of products covering all segments in liquid handling systems.

The company launched innovative products for liquid handling over the last three years in all categories, namely, electronic systems, automated systems, and manual systems. The company used product innovation as the main strategy to maintain its competitive position in the market. For instance, the company presented the Thermo Scientific My Pipette Creator at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in 2017. This cloud-based application is designed with the aim of enabling centralized programming of connected pipettes and sharing pipetting protocols through the network.

Expected Growth in Revenue:

The liquid handling system market is expected to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2022 from USD 2.65 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The base year for this study is 2016.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Factors like the rapid growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for high-throughput screening (HTS), rising focus on data precision and accuracy, and technological advancements are driving the growth of this market.

Target Audience for this Report:

Genomics and proteomics associations

Drug discovery and development research centers

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

Research & consulting firms

Distributors of liquid handling products

Contract manufacturers of protein liquid handling systems and consumables

Research institutes and clinical research organizations (CROs)

Venture capitalists

Government associations

