Dental 3D Printing Market: Growth in the geriatric population

In an optimistic scenario, the need for smoother clinical workflows, faster turnaround times, and fewer dental appointments could boost market growth. Dentists may be more likely to invest in technologies like CAD/CAM and dental 3D printing to reduce the time taken to deliver dental appliances and treatment, and patients may be more likely to opt for these solutions for the same reason.

The dental 3D printing medical devices market is primarily driven by factors such as the high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics, and rapid growth in the geriatric population. On the other hand, the rising number of large dental practices is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The global dental 3D printing market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025 from 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.

Based on application, prosthodontics holds the highest market share in the dental 3D printing market

On the basis of application, the 3D printing in dentistry market is segmented into prosthodontics, implantology and orthodontics. Prosthodontics holds the highest share in the dental 3D printing market. The large share of the prosthodontics segment can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing incidence of tooth loss, and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.

By end user, the dental laboratories segment is growing at the fastest rate in the forecast period

Based on sample type, the Dental 3D Printing Market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics and dental academic and research institutes. In this segment, dental laboratories is projected to register the highest growth rate in the dental 3D printing market. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to rapid adoption of advanced dental technology by dental laboratories and consolidation of dental laboratories.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the Dental 3D printing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest pace of 3D printing in dentistry market during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing aging population, high demand for digital dentistry to ease the clinical workflow, growing dental tourism, rising disposable incomes, and focus of leading market players on expanding their distribution networks in emerging APAC countries.

Key players in the dental 3D printing market:

Stratasys Ltd. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Renishaw (UK), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), Concept Laser (Germany), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Rapid Shape (Germany), Asiga (Australia), Roland DG (Japan), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), SprintRay (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US, 3Dresyns (Spain), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Dental Solutions Israel (Israel), TRUMPF (Germany), 3BFab (Turkey), and Keystone Industries (US).

