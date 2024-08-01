Market sales, demand, analysis, and data for anaesthesia machines from 2023 to 2033 | FMI

The Anaesthesia Machines Market is undergoing a significant transformation, with projections indicating a substantial growth trajectory. The market, currently valued at USD 11.73 billion in 2023, is expected to reach a remarkable USD 27 billion by 2033. This impressive expansion is fueled by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

Key Trends and Highlights in the Anaesthesia Machines Market

A noticeable shift in the anaesthesia machines landscape is the increasing portability and compactness of these devices, enabling their use in remote and underserved areas, as well as ambulatory surgery centres.

The rising preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive medical procedures, characterized by their low risk and faster recovery times, is a prominent driver of demand. As these procedures gain popularity, there is an expected surge in the demand for anaesthesia machines that support these advanced techniques.

Continuous advancements in the design of anaesthesia machines have been observed to improve operating efficiency, patient safety, outcome, and convenience. Market participants are concentrating on new product development and the launch of innovative products with enhanced features and capabilities.

Anesthesia apparatuses are medical devices used to deliver anaesthesia to patients during surgical or other medical procedures. These machines are designed to deliver a precisely controlled mixture of gases, including oxygen, nitrous oxide, and various anaesthetic agents, to the patient’s lungs.

The research report “Anaesthesia Machines Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” published by Future Market Insights throws light on several aspects driving the global market. The growth of the market is impacted by various trends, developments, drivers and challenges, the analysis of which is included in the fact-based research report. The exhaustive research publication covers historical data analysis along with current scenarios as well as future projections of the market from a value standpoint for 10 years, starting from 2017 till 2027. The analysis of various segments playing a major role in the expansion of the global anaesthesia market has been carried out to get a complete picture of the global market.

Increasing Need for Anaesthesia Procedures to Spur the Adoption of Anaesthesia Machines in the Coming Years

According to WHO (World Health Organization) and World Bank, by 2026, the treatments demanding surgeries and hence anaesthesia machines would eclipse that of tuberculosis and HIV as well as malaria. The current market scenario portrays the fact that about 30% of the population in the entire globe does not have access to surgeries. On the contrary, about 75% of major procedures are being performed in the wealthiest countries in the world whereas poor countries are witnessing only 3.5% of operations.

Government bodies along with non-government institutions are continuously working on offering healthcare access to every region, which is expected to trigger the adoption of anaesthesia machines. The growing number of surgeries and increasing government support are expected to fuel the growth of the anaesthesia machines market at a global level in the years to follow.

However, product recalls due to defects in devices, shortage of healthcare professionals, adoption of refurbished machines, lack of public access to healthcare facilities and lack of clinical resources are expected to pose hindrances to the growth of the global market.

Segmental Highlights on the Anaesthesia Machines Market

Concerning region , North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to showcase high growth potential. The Anaesthesia machines market in North America (led by the US) is estimated to be the largest, whereas the market in APEJ is expected to rise at a comparatively high-value CAGR during the forecast period

, North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to showcase high growth potential. The Anaesthesia machines market in North America (led by the US) is estimated to be the largest, whereas the market in APEJ is expected to rise at a comparatively high-value CAGR during the forecast period Concerning modality, standalone anaesthesia machines are expected to witness increased adoption across the globe in several hospitals and clinics. This segment is expected to lead the global market with a high valuation and is projected to expand at a relatively high CAGR throughout assessment

Anaesthesia Machines Market Key Segments Covered:

By Modality

Standalone Anaesthesia Machines

Portable Anaesthesia Machines

By End User

Hospitals

Surgical Ambulatory Centres

Clinics

Nursing Facilities

