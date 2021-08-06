Creatinine Measurement Market: Increasing Incidence of Renal Disorders

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study estimates the creatinine measurement market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report. Primary sources from the demand side include physicians/doctors, healthcare professionals, clinical laboratory executives, lab managers, laboratory assistants, and biochemistry consultants.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206847385

Major Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing incidence of renal disorders, growing incidence of other chronic disorders impacting renal function, growing awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare approaches, implementation of favorable government initiatives to promote renal health, rising geriatric population, and increasing number of drug development initiatives are the key drivers for global Creatinine Measurement Market.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The creatinine measurement marketis expected to reach USD 700.8 million by 2027 from USD 377.2 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Browse and in-depth TOC on ” Creatinine Measurement Market ”

96 – Tables

21 – Figures

210 – Pages

The Jaffe’s kinetic method segment is expected to hold the largest in the market in 2018

The creatinine test kits and regents market, by test type, is segmented into the Jaffe’s kinetic method and enzymatic method. In 2018, the Jaffe’s kinetic method segment is expected to hold the largest share of the creatinine measurement market. The widespread availability and cost-effectiveness of kits and reagents used in Jaffe’s kinetic method is a key factor driving the growth of creatinine test kits and regents market.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=206847385

Based on the type of sample, the blood/serum segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type of sample the creatinine test kits and regents market is segmented into blood/serum and urine samples. The blood/serum segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Most creatinine measurement kits and reagents are based on the analysis of creatinine in blood samples owing to its accuracy in inferring creatinine concentration and low risk of contamination.

North America to dominate the creatinine test kits market

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the creatinine test kits market followed by Europe. The large share of North America is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of renal disorders, rising prevalence of other chronic disorders like hypertension and diabetes (which can lead to renal dysfunction) in the region, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives to increase awareness about kidney diseases and their early diagnosis.

Leading Companies

Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd (Switzerland)., Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Randox Laboratories (UK)., Pointe Scientific, Inc (US), Sentinel Ch. Spa. (Italy), Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), Dialab GmbH (Vienna), Diazyme Laboratories, Inc (US), Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China).

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst