Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $7.3 billion by 2026 – Remote Authentication of Products

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The implementation of track and trace solutions and technologies is an important strategy adopted by many manufacturing companies and regulatory bodies in recent years. The Growth in Track and Trace Solutions Market is largely driven by stringent regulations & standards for the implementation of serialization, increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection, growth in the number of packaging-related product recalls, high growth in the generic and OTC markets, and growth in the medical device industry.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Track and Trace Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunities: Remote authentication of products;

Traditional brand protection technologies such as anti-theft and authentication are intended to protect individual items rather than safeguard the entire supply chain. There is a high possibility of fake products being introduced at any stage in the supply chain. To combat counterfeiting and identify massive product items, a solution with automatic and non-line-of-sight capabilities is required. The demand for technologies with modular designs, which fit enterprise needs, has increased in the last few years.

For instance, track and trace technologies based on RFID maintain an electronic pedigree that records the transaction information of products within the supply chain. This approach proved to be a standout for protecting the supply chain against infiltration, theft, and fraud and supporting remote authentication in the brand protection supply chain. Technologies that are scalable from a single production line to a multi-facility/multi-line infrastructure while minimizing the initial investment are projected to gain attention in the coming future.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The track and trace solutions market studied in this report is divided into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 42.9% of the global track and trace solutions market, followed by Europe (33.5%). The presence of developed healthcare systems in the US & Canada; the presence of many pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers; stringent regulations regarding serialization; and the growing medical devices market are major factors driving market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is the fastest-growing market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% for track and trace solutions. Growing regulatory requirements in the healthcare industry to comply with manufacturing and distribution practices, the rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the significant economic development in emerging Asia Pacific countries such as China and India are the major factors driving the demand for track and trace solutions in the APAC region.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

Some of the prominent players in the track and trace solutions market are OPTEL GROUP (Canada), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision (Italy), SAP (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), SEA Vision Srl (Italy), Syntegon (Germany), Körber Medipak Systems AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), JEKSON VISION (India), Videojet Technologies, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Axway Inc. (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Laetus GmbH (Germany), and WIPOTEC-OCS (Germany).

