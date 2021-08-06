Polyurethane in Electric Car Filter Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

250 Pages Polyurethane in Electric Car Filter Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Fact.MR’s comprehensive report on the global polyurethane in automotive filters market delivers critical insights on the various dynamics shaping the market during the forecast period, 2017-2026. In terms of growth, Fact.MR foresees a modest consumption of polyurethane in automotive filters considering its superior physical properties. Moreover, material innovations, technological developments, and stringent regulations are likely to have an impact on polyurethane’s application in automotive filters. Fact.MR study opines that the growth in consumption is largely on account of reducing emissions, increasing sustainability, and enhancing flame retardance.

Polyurethane-based products, ideally suited for automotive filters, among other applications provides higher initial and overall collection efficiencies—necessary for reducing engine wear and subsequently, particulate matter. Fact.MR foresees rising standards for air filtration performance, particularly in Asia, considering increasing quantum of air-borne particulate matter observed in the region by various environment regulatory bodies.

Largely used as gaskets to bond papers considering Polyurethane’s striking adhesion and sealing properties, Fact.MR’ study indicates increased adoption in the foreseeable future, attributable to evolving automotive Air Induction Systems (AIS). A number of OEMs have rolled out global vehicle programs to incorporate the best practices pertaining to engine AIS. Fact.MR also envisages that increasing effectiveness of engine exhaust particulate and stringent evaporative emission regulations by various Governments to optimize existing parameters of the air induction operations, will remain a key factor adding mobility to polyurethane’s adoption in automotive filters.

Sales of polyurethane in automotive filters is projected to remain the highest in APEJ during the assessment period considering notable shift in the automotive industry in the region. Although this shift has complimented APEJ’s industrial growth, regulatory agencies have been concerned regarding the elevating pollution levels—a key factor driving polyurethane consumption in manufacturing automotive filters by OEMs. However, North America could witness a significant demand depreciation of polyurethane for automotive filter fabrication. Fact.MR anticipates that intense competition and power distribution between suppliers and OEMs coupled with ability of raw materials and components manufactures in low-cost regions to offer to price-sensitive products, will be a major factor responsible for the decline in demand in North America.

Polyurethane’s adoption in engine filters is anticipated to account for a double-digit market share during the assessment period, creating significant growth opportunities for raw materials and component manufacturers. Not just valves and horsepower, component manufacturers are increasingly utilizing polyurethane in automotive filters to keep the motors clean and maintain overall engine health. This trend is also likely to open up material innovations opportunities, for instance advanced engine filter polyurethane foams in varying densities, shape, and pore sizes. Although, automotive filters are employed in all kinds of vehicle, Fact.MR’s assessment of market indicates that polyurethane-based automotive filters market are likely to find increasing acceptance in heavy commercial vehicles, especially construction vehicles considering the requirement of heavy-duty filters that can combat intense operation conditions.

Key manufacturers are constantly innovating product designs to meet the modern day challenges pertaining to components placement in the engine environment. MANN+HUMMEL, for instance, has identified filtration as a key technology and sustainability, mobility, and digitization as the key drivers to transform its business. Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, on the other hand, envisions “selectively targeted strengthening of portfolio through acquisitions in all the Business Groups”, as their key strategy in the coming years. Another key automotive manufacturer, DENSO is working towards business expansion along with strengthening its electric system and product development capabilities as a mid-term policy. Fact.MR has also offered critical insights on other key players in the global polyurethane in automotive filters market including Donaldson Company, ALCO Filters Ltd., UFI Filters Spa, and Valeo SA.

