Family Dental Care Offers a Discount Program for the Uninsured

Posted on 2021-Aug-09

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Family Dental Care is pleased to announce a discount program for individuals without insurance. They understand the importance of reliable dental care, even without insurance coverage, and strive to make care more affordable.

The professional dentists at Family Dental Care offer preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry to help every patient improve their smile. However, they recognize not everyone has insurance for their dental care, which leads to missed dental appointments and often more severe problems down the road. To encourage more people to get the routine dental care they require, the dental team offers a discount program targeting the uninsured.

Individuals without insurance can talk to the team at Family Dental Care about their situation. If they qualify for the discount program, they will receive all the dental care their family needs at a reduced rate to make a healthy, beautiful smile affordable for everyone. They understand the challenges these individuals often face and are working to alleviate the problem.

Anyone interested in learning about the discount dental care program for the uninsured can find out more by visiting the Family Dental Care website or by calling (773) 528-0068.

About Family Dental Care: Family Dental Care is a full-service dental office providing restorative, cosmetic, and preventive dental care for the whole family. Their compassionate staff is dedicated to providing the quality care their patients require. With discount rates and financing options available, they are working to make dental care affordable for everyone.

Company: Family Dental Care
Address: 1426 W. Belmont Ave #1
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60657
Telephone number: (773) 528-0068
Email address: familydentalcare60657@gmail.com

