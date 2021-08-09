Symphony Solutions Among Finalists in Best Health App Project Award 2021

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Just last week, on July 19th, Symphony Solutions was announced among the finalists in the App Developer Awards 2021 in the category for Best Health App Development Project.

Symphony Solutions entered the App Developer Awards 2021 with their most challenging and ambitious project, the health application for rapid COVID testing developed for SpoedTestCorona. Symphony Solutions is a leading provider of Cloud and Agile transformation services in a broad range of industries, such as healthcare, eLearning, gaming and betting, retail and more. The SpoedTestCorona project attests to the excellence of the company’s top experts, who have delivered the MVP in a record two and a half weeks.

“We are excited in anticipation of the virtual awards ceremony and rightfully proud of the SpoedTestCorona project for breaking into the finalists. It was arguably the most important project for us last year, in the heat and urgency of the global health crisis. We took it up, understanding the acute need for better Covid testing facilitation to make it more accessible, reliable and affordable. Furthermore, we went on to collaborate with the Dutch government and integrated our product with their governmental portals, which in itself is fascinating,” says Theo Schnitfink, Founder and CEO of Symphony Solutions. “We are proud to partner on such an important project and contribute to it with our cloud native development expertise that allowed us to set up safe and clear way of testing and getting the results in record two weeks. Consequently, this became a major differentiator in the project’s success”, says Valentina Synenka, Chief Marketing Officer at Symphony Solutions.

About App Developer Awards

The App Developer Awards are an annual event in the global app development industry hosted by the App Promotion Summit to recognize and celebrate the world’s leading app developers, development teams and agencies. It promotes excellence, creativity and innovation in its efforts to discover the best tech solutions.

Firstly, published on Symphony Solutions blog.