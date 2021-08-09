Nootropics Market Share, Trends and Revenue Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 9 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Nootropics Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Nootropics Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Nootropics Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global nootropics market size is projected to touch USD 4.94 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% through the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Increasing expenditure on healthcare and wellness is expected to proliferate the demand. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding mental illness amongst millennials in emerging economies like India and China is anticipated to propel the product demand.

Memory enhancement application segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue dominating in the forecast period. Rising consumption of smart drugs amongst students to improvise their memory power and perform well in academics is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Some of the memory enhancement drugs are Modafinil, Adrafinil, Noopept, Phosphatidylserine and Phenylalanine. A considerable population belonging to the elderly age group and suffering from mild Alzheimer’s disease are also prescribed with these nootropics drugs. People having dementia also consume these drugs to overcome their impairment in memory and thinking.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period. Rapid development of the professional, sports and academic industries is expected to propel the product demand. Increasing number of people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease in emerging countries is anticipated to broaden the demand for nootropics drugs over the coming years.

List of Key Players of Nootropics Market :-

AlternaScript; Accelerated Intelligence Inc.; HVMN; Peak Nootropics; Onnit Labs, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries; United Pharmacies; Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd.; Powder City and SupNootropic bio co., Ltd.

