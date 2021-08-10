SEO Services Singapore

UBI Avenue, Singapore, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Definition of SEO services

SEO services are services typically offered by an SEO agency that helps your company succeed in search engine optimization. With SEO, your business wants to increase its visibility in search results on search engines like Google and Bing. You specifically focus on search results related to your company, products, services, or industry.

A few examples of some of the most common SEO marketing services include:

Local SEO

Ecommerce SEO

Voice SEO

SEO audits

For many companies, traditional SEO services provide everything you need to succeed. If you’re a local or ecommerce store, however, local and ecommerce SEO services offer a competitive advantage that can maximize the impact of your SEO strategy.

In some cases, SEO services will focus on specific areas of SEO, like:

On-page SEO, which focuses on optimizations related to your website, like your title tags, content, and more

Off-page SEO, which focuses on optimizations related to your online presence, like your website’s backlinks

Technical SEO, which focuses on optimizations related to your website’s backend, like your page speed, site architecture, and more

Since SEO requires on-page, off-page, and technical SEO to succeed, it’s uncommon for companies to invest in these services.

Most will opt for full-service SEO plans, which include on-page, off-page, and technical SEO because these plans provide you with an all-in-one solution so you can focus your time elsewhere.

