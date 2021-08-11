Tensiometer Market worth $151 million by 2024 – Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical R&D Expenditure

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Global Tensiometer Market is primarily driven by the need to improve product quality and manufacturing processes, increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and technological advancements. However, the reluctance to switch from conventional methods and a dearth of skilled personnel will challenge market growth.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Tensiometer Market is expected to reach USD 151 million by 2024 from an estimated value of USD 103 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The optical tensiometers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the tensiometer market is segmented into optical tensiometers, force tensiometers, volumetric tensiometers, bubble pressure tensiometers, and accessories. The optical tensiometers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large adoption of optical tensiometers in the chemical, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceutical, and material & coating industries in the R&D and quality control of products.

In 2018, the chemicals industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of industry, the tensiometer market is segmented into chemical, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical, medical device, cosmetic, and other industries (food & beverage, materials & composite, textile, and paper & packaging industries). The chemical industry segment accounted for the largest share of the tensiometers market in 2018. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the need to ensure high-quality products and the increasing demand for the characterization of surface interaction analysis of chemical compounds.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10015314

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global tensiometer market in 2019, followed by North America. The large share of the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growing R&D activities, increasing research collaborations with the US and European countries, and the large adoption of tensiometers in China.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players in tensiometer market are KRÜSS GmbH (Germany) Biolin Scientific AB (Sweden), DataPhysics Instruments GmbH (Germany), Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd. (Japan), LAUDA Scientific GmbH (Germany), TECLIS Scientific (France), Apex Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pro-Pack Materials (Singapore), USA KINO Industry Co. Ltd. (US), and Kibron Inc. Oy (Finland).

DataPhysics Instruments GmbH (Germany) held the second-largest share of the global tensiometer market. Its position in the market can be attributed to its robust product portfolio and a strong network of partners across the world. To maintain its position in the market, the company focuses on expanding its product portfolio through strategies, such as product launches and expansions. For instance, in June 2018, the company established a new subsidiary —DataPhysics Instruments USA Corp., in order to strengthen its geographical footprint as well as to cater to the needs of its customers from the US and Canada.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=10015314