Europe Account For The Largest Revenue Share Of Normal Balloon Catheter Market During Forecast 2022

Introduction

Normal balloon catheter, an innovative medical device, comprises a catheter and a guidewire that is inserted into the femoral artery in the legs, or, sometimes into the radial artery in arms for treating constricted blood vessels. Generally, normal balloon catheter is utilized for preventing blood vessel constriction, which is caused by atherosclerosis, i.e. deposition of the lipid substances in blood vessels.

The surge in interventional cardiology has been facilitating the utilization of normal balloon catheters. Moreover, there is a rise in the prevalence of patients affected with end-stage renal disease. The number of patients seeking renal replacement therapy has also increased. Leading manufacturers of normal balloon catheters are developing efficient and cost-effective solutions.

Market Taxonomy Indication Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease End User Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories Raw Material Polyurethane

Nylon

Others (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Rising prevalence of patients with end stage renal disease, and growth in interventional cardiology will facilitate the utilization of the normal balloon catheters. Normal balloon catheter manufacturers are focusing on the development of cost-effective and more efficient solutions. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global normal balloon catheter market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Europe to Account for the Largest Revenue Share of the Market during 2017 to 2022

In terms of revenues, Europe will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Europe will continue to be the most lucrative market for the normal balloon catheter. Sales of normal balloon catheter in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will register the highest CAGR through 2022. In contrast, sales of normal balloon catheter in North America will exhibit the lowest CAGR in the market through 2022.

By indication, coronary artery disease will remain dominant in the global market, with sales poised to surpass US$ 1,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Approximately three-fourths revenue share of the market will be accounted for sales of a normal balloon catheter for coronary artery disease from 2017 to 2022.

Key players profiled in Fact.MR’s report include

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Hexacath

Tokai Medical Products Inc.

Cook Medical INC

Cordis Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG.

Hospitals to Remain the Largest End-Users of Normal Balloon Catheter

Sales of normal balloon catheter in cardiac catheterization laboratories are expected to exhibit the fastest expansion through 2022, based on end-users. Hospitals will remain the largest end-users of normal balloon catheter throughout the forecast period.

Nylon will continue to be the preferred raw material for manufacturing normal balloon catheter. Nearly half the revenue share of the market will be accounted for nylon, based on raw material. However, sales of polyurethane for the production of normal balloon catheter will register a comparatively higher CAGR than sales of nylon through 2022.

