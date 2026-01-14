A Reflective Start to 2026: Dr. Pieter Noomen’s Spiritual Teachings Invite Reinvention from the Inside Out

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — As people everywhere start working toward the goals they set for 2026, from productivity targets to wellness plans, the late Dr. Pieter Noomen’s spiritual writings offer a different kind of resolution: one rooted in introspection, identity and authentic transformation.

At www.wordsforall.org, Dr. Noomen invites readers not just to resolve to change, but to reimagine how they see life, choice and the power within themselves. On his site, readers encounter “Wisdoms of the Week” — short reflections designed to inspire thoughtful introspection and practical application in daily life. Some of these writings specifically reframe the New Year as an opportunity for internal renewal — a chance to address not only what people do, but who they become:

“In many parts on our planet, the beginning of a new year is celebrated. The heart of it could and should be not so much the public displays, fireworks, speeches of leaders, etc., but the reflection in our personal minds on the merits of last year and what to look forward to,” Dr. Noomen wrote. “Even that can be superficial. What really can gladden our hearts is that regardless of circumstances, we are not just the center of our little world but of ‘the’ whole world, as only we can make real changes for the better! If we all would do that … wow!”

For many readers, Dr. Noomen’s unique blend of spiritual insight and psychological understanding offers clarity amidst the yearly urge to reinvent oneself, transforming resolutions from superficial checklist items into deeper commitments to growth, purpose and connection:

“A truly new era begins not on New Year, on our birthday or with lofty intentions, but at every time we take actual steps away from what is negative — which is everything that is not dominated by love and caring. Steps to there can be taken anywhere, at any time and by anybody.”

In a world that often equates New Year’s resolutions with limited goals like gym memberships or diet plans, Dr. Noomen’s message reframes reinvention as a journey inward — a pursuit of freedom, wisdom and authentic living.

Although he passed away in 2019, Dr. Noomen’s work, freely accessible at www.wordsforall.org, continues to inspire those seeking meaning, peace and heartfelt change as 2026 unfolds.

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

