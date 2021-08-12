Nanosonics (Australia), Tristel (UK) are the Leading Players in the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

The global ultrasound probe disinfection market is projected to reach USD 809 million by 2026 from USD 443 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures, the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections due to improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes, the increasing adoption of high-level disinfection systems for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes, government regulations and guidelines in developed markets, and technological advancements in ultrasound probes. However, the high cost of automated probe reprocessors and reluctance to shift from manual disinfection methods to automated probe reprocessors are restraining the growth of this market. Increasing birth rates/ number of pregnancies and high growth opportunities in emerging countries are opportunities. Some of the challenges faced by the market are lack of knowledge about reprocessing and inadequate cleaning and disinfection of probes.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106309326

Nanosonics Ltd. dominated the global ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2020. Its product portfolio includes decontamination products and accessories for the prevention of HAIs. The company’s trophon EPR is a complete ultrasound transducer high-level disinfection system that is fast, easy to use, and environmentally friendly. It uses a unique platform technology to effectively disinfect the transducer, including the shaft and handle, in just seven minutes between patients. The company majorly focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches in the market for sustaining the competition in the market. For instance, in August 2018, Nanosonics launched trophon 2 and trophon companion wipes. The company estimated the customer base for trophon in North America to be 40,000.

STERIS PLC held the second position in the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market. Steris is an innovator of sterilization products for infection prevention, contamination control, surgical technologies, OR/SPD (operating room/sterile processing department), instrument repair, equipment repair services, applied sterilization technologies, and endoscopy. The company’s Revital-Ox enzymatic detergent is used in ultrasound probe disinfection procedures. The company majorly focuses on inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions, to enhance its presence in the market. For instance, STERIS acquired Synergy Health (UK) to provide solutions for infection prevention and sterilization of medical devices, including ultrasound probes. The company also acquired Cantel Medical Corporation (US) in June 2021, which helped the company to proliferate the product portfolio for the ultrasound probe disinfection market.

In 2020, Ecolab accounted for third-largest share of the global ultrasound probe disinfection market. The company delivers sustainable disinfection products through its Global Institutional segment and its subsidiaries such as Laboratoires Anios and Soluscope. Ecolab is a leading player in the quaternary ammonium-based disinfectants market. The company majorly focuses on inorganic strategies like acquisitions to enhance its presence in the market. For instance, Ecolab acquired Laboratoires Anios (France), a leading hygiene and disinfection products manufacturer primarily for the healthcare market. This helped Ecolab in expanding its product portfolio in the ultrasound probe disinfection market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=106309326

APAC is expected to account for the highest rate for players operating in the ultrasound probe disinfection market

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest growth rate of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2020. The increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers and the growing focus of global companies on expanding their distribution networks in the Asia Pacific are also propelling the market growth. However, the high preference for traditional manual soaking methods over automated disinfection technologies, the high cost of automated disinfection devices, lack of awareness on the high-level disinfection of semi-critical probes, stringent government regulations related to the OB/GYN applications of ultrasound in the Indian market (due to the presence of stringent laws to curb the practice of sex detection before birth), and limited availability of medical reimbursements for ultrasound are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.