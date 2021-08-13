Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market worth $11.0 billion by 2025 – Significant adoption of pain medications

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The osteoarthritis therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2025. The presence of a large geriatric and target patient population and the improving healthcare infrastructure in several APAC countries are expected to offer growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

“Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020.”

On the basis of region, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of osteoarthritis, rising geriatric population, and increasing obesity rates in several European countries, coupled with the rising number of injuries due to sports and road accidents.

The major players operating in this market are Sanofi (France), Horizon Therapeutics PLC (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Eli Lilly (US), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), Bioventus (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a. (Italy), Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Pharmed Limited (India), Virchow Biotech (India), Kitov Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel), Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Atnahs (UK), Almatica Pharma LLC (US), OrthogenRx (US), LABRHA (France), Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd. (Korea), and Laboratorio Reig Jofre (Spain).