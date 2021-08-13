Flame Retardant Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global flame retardant market size was valued over USD 6.27 billion in 2015. Flame retardant is a key component reducing the impact of fires on people, property, and environment. Flame retardants either prevent the fire from starting or slow it down significantly. The growth in industries such as construction, transportation, and electrical & electronics is expected to propel market demand over the forecast period.

Drivers

Governments around the world have framed stringent regulations aimed at reducing destruction caused to life and property due to fire. Government regulation pressure and growing awareness regarding fire safety among industry participants are expected to boost market demand.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue; USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Halogenated Flame Retardants

Brominated FR

Chlorinated Phosphates

Antimony Trioxide

Others

Non Halogenated Flame Retardants

Aluminum Hydroxide

Magnesium Dihydroxide

Phosphorous Based

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue; USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Polyolefins

Epoxy resins

Unsaturated Polyester

Polyvinyl Chloride

Engineering Thermoplastics

Rubber

Styrenics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue; USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Construction

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

BASF

Albemarle

Chemtura

ICL

Clariant International Ltd

Italmatch Chemicals

Thor Group Ltd and many others

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific was the major regional segment and accounted for over 45% of total volume in 2015. High demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India are benefitting the market growth. The upcoming electrical & electronics manufacturing hubs coupled with a positive outlook for construction sector is expected to drive the flame retardant market over the forecast period.

The growing pressure of regulatory agencies such as REACH and European Flame Retardant Association (EFRA) is driving the demand for these products in Europe. Europe consumed over 600 kilotons in 2015. The presence of a large number of end-use industries is expected to boost market growth in this region.

