Promising Future Global Infrastructure Outlook Is Anticipated To Fuel Sales Growth Of Road Recaimer Market

Introduction

Road reclaimer is an engineering vehicle that pulverizes the asphalt layer and mixes it with the underlying base to stabilize deteriorated roads or create a new, recycled road surface. The road reclaimer can also add blending cement, foamed asphalt, or binding agents at the time of pulverization or during separate mix pass.

Intense urbanization and growth in road-building activities are major factors influencing the development of road reclaimer market. Roadways are always given a bad press and it is necessary to replace the surface material once the roads get damage and make movement hazardous. Growing government initiatives to repair the damage roadways is directly translating into demand for road reclaimer.

Manufacturers of Road Reclaimers now Focusing on Operator Comfort

Once viewed as luxury add-ons, road reclaimer cabs, are now perceived as essential feature by construction contractors. The environment for road reclaimer operators in either recycling or stabilization job sites is hazardous, with concerns regarding minute, respirable, silica particles, that cause silicosis – a prevalent lung disease. Prolonged exposure to such environment results into several health issues for workers.

With new regulations apropos of worker safety being implemented, such as CDM 2015, and OSHA Safety and Health Regulations for Construction, elimination of health hazards linked with road construction is gaining widespread emphasis. These regulations have also rubbed off on the development of road reclaimers, resulting into incorporation of new features such as enclosed cab design as that in Wirtgen’s new road reclaimers, which shield operators from sweltering temperatures UV radiations from the sun.

Roadtec is another leading road reclaimer manufacturer, which is addressing health concerns by integrating a cooling system, which pulls air from the machine’s top prior to its exhaust via the radiator package. Roadtec’s provision enables a dust-free and clean environment to the operator.

Key Developments by Leading Road Reclaimer Manufacturers

Roadtec has recently launched SX-8e, company’s largest soil stabilizer-reclaimer, whose operating weight is 82,000 pounds. This machine is specifically designed for road rehabilitation, soil stabilization, and cold recycling. Designed with relatively higher ground clearance for operating in all types of terrains, SX-8e facilitates reducing the quantity of dust travelling via the cooling system.

XCMG, a construction machinery manufacturer, has introduced its new range of cold in-place recyclers – Xlz210 Reclaimers, for working on soil surfaces. This semi-automatic road reclaimer is ISO 9001:2000 certified and has the operating weight of 21,000 kilograms. This machine series is specifically developed for operations on terrains with delicate soil conditions.

Disastrous Implications of Road-Building Projects to Constrain Growth of Road Reclaimer Market

Researchers from the James Cook University has stated that robust expansion of massive road projects worldwide is likely to be potentially hazardous for the environment as well as the economy. These researchers have scrutinized huge ongoing road projects across the globe, and have prioritized key areas requiring limitations to prevent serious hidden risks and costs.

The most urgent priority among these is limiting the length-wise scope of new road projects being planned in high-rainfall regions, particularly in countries of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.

Rainfall-drenched roads lead to rapid development of potholes, landslides, and giant cracks. According to the researchers, several roads planned for mountainous, swampy, or wet regions must not be constructed, solely on the basis of economic criteria.

The common public often suffers major debts from failed road developments, and few politicians and road developers get rich, squandering vital development opportunities. With increasing awareness about environmental risks associated with road construction activities in wet tropical environments, sales of road reclaimers will be affected to a certain extent in the upcoming years.

