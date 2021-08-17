Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes and Their Benefits

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Amtex Enterprises is Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturers, Supplier, and Exporter in Mumbai, India. Amtex Enterprises is India’s most trusted SS Seamless Pipes supplier in India. The most popular and versatile material is stainless steel . Seamless stainless steel pipe mostly used in applications where high temperature strength and superior corrosion resistance are critical.

We have maintained to make a name as Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes suppliers in India. We are also known as the Largest Manufacturers of Stainless Steel 316 Seamless Pipe.

Orders at Amtex Enterprises are guaranteed fast delivery of SS Seamless Pipes Pipes in India. The main reason being we’ve glorious repositioning facilities and storage facilities for each finished and unfinished SS Seamless Pipes.

What are Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes?

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes is made from a single piece of metal on the surface of steel pipe joints. Production methods can be divided into hot-rolled pipes, cold rolled tubes, cold drawn tubes, extruded tubes. Seamless pipe be divided into two kinds of round and shaped cross-sectional shapes. According to different thicknesses. can be divided into thick-walled pipes and thin-walled tubes and they do not have a welded seam. Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes pipe mostly used in applications where high temperature strength and superior corrosion resistance are critical.

Uses of Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes

1.Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes used in Heat Exchanger, Boiler, Evaporators, Condensers, Food & Dairy, Sugar, Juice, etc. What

2.Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes used in Engineering, Pressure Vessels

3.Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes used in Oil & Gas Industry

4.Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes used in Power Plant Industry

5.Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes used in Chemical Industry

6.Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes used in Paper & Pulp Industry

7.Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes used in Water Treatment

Anti corrosion and Classification of Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes is made from a single piece of metal on the surface of steel pipe joints. Production methods can be divided into hot-rolled pipes, cold rolled tubes, cold drawn tubes, extruded tubes. Can be divided into two kinds of round and shaped cross-sectional shapes. The seamless pipe has a maximum diameter of 650 mm (enlarged diameter tubes), a minimum diameter of 0.3 mm (capillary). According to different thicknesses. can be divided into thick-walled pipes and thin-walled tubes. Seamless pipe is mainly used for the petroleum exploration tube, petrochemical cracking tubes, boiler tubes, the bearing tube as well as the automotive, aerospace steel and other high-precision structure

Types of Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes

Hot Strength

Austenitic grades retain high strength at elevated temperatures. This is particularly so with grades containing high levels of chromium and/or high silicon, nitrogen and rare earth elements (e.g. grade 310 and S30815). High chromium ferritic grades like 446 can also show high hot strength.

The high chromium content of stainless steels also helps to resist scaling at elevated temperatures.

Ductility

Ductility tends to be given by the % elongation during a tensile test. The elongation for austenitic stainless steels is quite high. High ductility and high work hardening rates allows austenitic stainless steels to be formed using severe processes such as deep drawing.

High Strength

When compared with mild steels, stainless steels tend to have higher tensile strength. The duplex stainless steels have higher tensile strengths than austenitic steels.

The highest tensile strengths are seen in the martensitic (431) and precipitation hardening grades (17-4 PH). These grades can have strengths double that of TYPES 304 and 316, the most commonly used stainless steels.

Stainless Steel Families

Although the corrosion resistance of stainless steels comes from the presence of Chromium, other elements are added to enhance other properties. These elements alter the microstructure of the steel. Stainless steels are grouped into families based on their metallurgical microstructure. The microstructure may be composed of the stable phases austenite or ferrite, a “duplex” mix of these two, martensite or a hardened structure containing precipitated micro-constituents.

Source: Stainless Steel Pipe Manufacturer