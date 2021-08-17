P3iD Technologies sponsors Capture conference for 3rd consecutive year to demonstrate secure cloud capture innovation

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — P3iD Technologies Inc., a leading software development and solutions provider of secure cloud solutions for distributed document capture and workflow automation, is pleased to announce sponsorship of the Capture 2021 conference for the 3rd consecutive year.

The 16th annual Capture conference will be attended by senior level executives representing most of the leading capture technology software and hardware vendors, and will focus on the size, growth rates and major trends that drive the capture industry today.

“We are pleased to have P3iD as a technology sponsor for this year’s Capture conference once again which shows their sincere dedication to the capture market”, said Johann Hoepfner, Managing Director at Infosource. “As a market analysis firm, Infosource understands the importance of a company such as P3iD to bring new innovations and bridge the gap from traditional technologies to secure cloud capture solutions.”

As many industries continue to trend toward utilization of network attached capture and cloud services, P3iD has expanded its focus upon Cybersecurity for these solutions. P3iD’s Capture 2021 conference DoxaScan platform demonstration will feature enhanced cybersecurity protections, additional application integrations plus core foundational improvements which provides many opportunities for technology partnerships. Several of the key P3iD solution updates will include a robust enterprise authentication system, secure disk erasure, encryption and more which allows for end-user organizations to maintain secure control of their identities and their data.

Highlights of the P3iD sponsorship will include both technology demonstrations and programs updates:

• Technology innovation for DoxaScan platform with additional document scanner support, back-end connector ecosystem and enterprise Single-Sign On authentication

• New DoxaScan platform tools for rapid software development, simplified deployment, and easy go to market strategies for our technology ecosystem partners.

• Sales and Marketing enablement programs with Technology Adoption Program (P3iD-TAP) and Marketing Syndication Program (P3iD-MSP)

“As an innovator and thought-leader in the cloud capture market, the Capture conference is the must attend event of the year for P3iD”, said Kevin Neal, CEO of P3iD Technologies. “P3iD is on a mission to drive more overall industry adoption of distributed cloud capture solutions and we think there is no better place than the Capture conference to share our next-generation of secure, interoperable and affordable cloud-based platform solutions.”

The P3iD DoxaScan platform delivers on the principles of standards and interoperability, business efficiency as well as the highest level of cybersecurity. With P3iD DoxaScan, organizations of all sizes can benefit from document process automation to improve their capture and workflow solution processes.

P3iD is offering private meetings for those that cannot attend the Capture 2021 conference in-person by scheduling at https://p3idtech.com/capture-2021-meeting/.

For more information on P3iD’s Capture 2021 activities, solutions and services please visit https://p3idtech.com, email at capture2021@p3idtech.com or call at 408-785-2005.