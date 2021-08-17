Facial Recognition Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021-2025

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the facial recognition market size to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 8.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% from 2020 to 2025. Growing importance of the surveillance industry, increasing investments in facial recognition technologies by government and defense sectors and Increased technological advancements across industry verticals to boost the growth of facial recognition market across the globe during the forecast period.

The major facial recognition vendors include 27 major vendors, namely NEC Corporation (NEC) (Japan), Aware, Inc. (Aware) (US), Ayonix Corporation (Ayonix) (Japan), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Cognitec Systems) (Germany), NVISO SA (nViso) (Switzerland), Animetrics (US), Neurotechnology (Lithuania), Daon (Ireland), Stereovision Imaging, Inc. (SVI) (US), Techno Brain (Dubai), Innovatrics (Bratislava), id3 Technologies (id3) (Israel), Thales (France), Idemia (France), Nuance Communications, Inc. (Nuance) (US), BioID (Germany), Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC. (Fulcrum Biometrics) (US), TrueFace.AI (US), Amazon (US), FacePhi (Spain), Herta Security (Herta) (Spain), Kairos AR, Inc. (Kairos) (US), SightCorp Inc. (SightCorp) (The Netherlands), and Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) (US).

By application, law enforcement segment to have highest market share during the forecast period

By application area, the facial recognition market has been mainly categorized into emotion recognition, attendance tracking and monitoring, access control, law enforcement, and others. Over the past decade, many major technology players have acquired companies that are operating in the facial recognition domain to add value to their own services. For instance, technology giants, such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, are exploring into the space of facial recognition due to the increasing demand for this technology.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for biometric recognition technologies, such as facial recognition, has increased for analyzing and identifying subjects wearing facial masks, especially in high security applications. Wearing masks has made face recognition difficult, which leads to the need to modify or upgrade the existing algorithms, involving the iris, pupil, sclera, upper and lower eyelids, eye folds, eye corners, skin texture, fine wrinkles, skin color, and skin pores, has also increased. Law enforcement agencies are investing in the R&D of advanced technologies. For instance, the US Department of Defense’ DARPA planned to invest around USD 2 billion on AI-based technologies, such as facial recognition. This is expected to fuel the growth of law enforcement application market in the coming years.

Among the verticals, government and defense to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The growing number of government and defense investments in implementing facial recognition technology for various activities, such as border control and criminal identification, are driving the adoption of the facial recognition technology solutions and services. Facial recognition eases the process of identification and verification; hence it is being adopted widely for immigration at airports and attendance tracking and monitoring. The increasing technological advancements across sectors are encouraging enterprises to adopt facial recognition tools and services for easier manual processing and time-saving. Various governments are relying on ubiquitous sensors and powerful analytics algorithms, instead of the physical presence of a human. In the war against COVID-19, several governments have implemented these new surveillance devices in healthcare, public safety, and surveillance applications. There are some major surveillance and authentication use cases of facial recognition to fight against COVID-19. Governments of all the COVID-19 affected nations have allocated special budgets to fight the epidemic

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The North American region consists of developed countries that are technologically advanced with well-developed infrastructures. Owing to their strong economies, the US and Canada are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the facial recognition market. With technologies advancing every single day and growing economies of North America, companies in the region can afford to invest huge amounts on the adoption of these technologies. North America has a history of the use of facial recognition solutions and services. Flourishing technologies, such as smart infrastructures, smart city initiatives, the use of ePassports, and eVisa, are factors driving the growth of the facial recognition market.

