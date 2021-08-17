Demand for Egg Yolk Oil Market to Grow at 5.9% CAGR Through 2028

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Egg Yolk Oil Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Egg Yolk Oil Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Egg Yolk Oil Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

The egg yolk oil market is witnessing a remarkable shift from traditional sales channels to direct-to-customer (e-commerce) online selling model. Manufacturers are leveraging the reach and popularity of online retail among consumers in rural and suburban areas.

Egg yolk oil sales via ecommerce channels are likely to remain resurgent during the assessment period 2018-2028, growing at 5.9% CAGR in terms of value, finds a new Fact.MR study. Overall, the report is bullish on the prospects of egg yolk oil market, and estimates global demand to surpass 1 million liters by 2028. Sales are expected to remain concentrated in emerging economies in Asia Pacific, with United States supplementing demand during the period of forecast.

Cosmetics Spearhead, with Food and Beverages on the Trail

Use of egg yolk oil in cosmetic applications, especially hair and skin care, continues to be the largest market opportunity for producers and distributors. Growing emphasis on using egg yolk oil for baldness and hair fall treatment has been influential in driving sales in many regional markets worldwide. Increasing hair care treatments, coupled with higher customer preference for natural ingredients has boosted the sales of egg yolk oil in the cosmetic space.

Dietary supplements and infant nutrition continue to remain highly lucrative accounting for a significant bulk of sales in the egg yolk market. Overall, sales of egg yolk oil for dietary supplements crossed US$ 22 Mn in 2017 accounting for a comparatively higher market share. The report on egg yolk oil projects that the demand for egg yolk oil in infant nutrition and dietary supplements to remain strong during the period of assessment.

Greater Preference for Hen Egg Yolk Derived Oil

Egg yolk oil derived from hen eggs has witnessed increasing preference for cosmetic, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical applications. Hen egg oils contain vital ingredients that are rich in pohspholipids and triglycerides with cholesterol. Increasing sales of hen egg yolk derived oils are largely fueled with their use in topical ointments to facilitate skin healing, hair conditioning and treating other ailments such as skin ulcers, hemorrhoids, frostbite, ringworm, eczema and nasal vestibulitis. On the other hand, duck egg yolk derived oils are also witnessing impressive growth during the analysis period.

China is likely to remain at the vanguard of growth – with respect to sales and new product launches, the country is likely to retain its status quo as a major growth contributor, closely followed by India. Increasing sales of egg yolk oil in these countries make Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) the biggest market for egg yolk oil, considering the global scenario. In addition to APEJ, demand is also witnessing a spike in Europe and North America as new consumer demographics realize the benefits of egg yolk oil for hair and skin care.

The report on egg yolk oil market includes key business strategies and product offerings of major market participants. Natural Sourcing Llc, Ecovatec Solutions Inc., Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co., Ltd.(Jiangxi Jishui County Baishui Reclamation Yard Forest Farm), Tedukuri Shizenshoku Tomonokai and Kewpie Corporation are some of the major participants profiled in the report. Apart from these key participants, the report has also profiled other stakeholders across the egg yolk oil supply chain.

