Teachers Reunite in Celebration of National Wellness Month Before Returning to In-Person Instruction

Washington, USA, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — After a year of virtual learning, educators are reuniting this August in celebration of National Wellness Month before heading back into the classroom for in-person instruction.

The reunion was inspired after nearly 365 days of virtual learning, alarming attrition rates and mental burnout for DC metropolitan educators. The event seeks to encourage self-care, reduce stress, and promote healthy routines inside and outside of the classroom.

“As a community, we must acknowledge the need to bolster support around our teacher leaders. This should be followed by intentional actions to ensure that teachers are equipped with resources and the knowledge to positively influence the generation of students that we presently serve,” said Teresa Lasley, founder of Instructional Gym. Instructional Gym is an innovative professional development and wellness program that provides F.I.T. (focused, intentional, tailored) instruction to combat the presence of teacher burnout. For its one year anniversary this August, Instructional Gym is focused on helping teachers prepare to go back to the classroom. The series of events curated for this school year is centered around the theme “How to add more bounce, more boom and more balance to your instruction”. Each will be an optional 20 minute hands-on session representing three forms of fitness exercise: HITT, Boxing and Yoga.

There will be consultations with teachers around creating spaces that advocate self-care, passion and excellence as well as classroom spaces that nurture joy and student achievements.

The Back to School celebration, dubbed “Teacher Reboot,” will be taking place on August 20, 2021 at The Sandlot Southeast, 71 Potomac Avenue SE Washington, DC 20003. A ticket for the event is $20 and can be purchased at bit.ly/teacherreboot. Interested guests can win a free ticket by engaging with the Instructional Gym social media community. This event will be taking place outdoors and all COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to.

For more information about Instructional Gym, visit our website at www.instructionalgym.com. To arrange for an interview or to learn more, please contact LaWanda White at 202-497-8393 or email at lawanda@independentlypr.com.

About Instructional Gym:

Instructional Gym is an innovative professional development and wellness program that provides F.I.T. (focused, intentional, tailored) instruction to combat the presence of teacher burnout. The Instructional Gym supports “all things teacher” through various learning communities in order to ensure that all stakeholders thrive while promoting responsive environments of engagement.