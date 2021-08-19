Creative Diagnostics Launches Pseudotyped VSV-SARS-CoV-2 Spike for Research Use

Shirley, USA, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — As a global leading supplier of of raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for bio-technology industry, Creative Diagnostics recently launched Pseudotyped VSV-SARS-CoV-2 Spike for research uses. The Pseudotyped Luciferase/GFP VSV is designed as a control for Creative Diagnostics’ Pseudotyped Luciferase/GFP rSARS-CoV-2 Spike to test for non-specific factors that affect virus infectivity.

Pseudotyped VSV-SARS-CoV-2 S-ΔG encodes the antigenomic-sense (or positive-sense) RNA of a replicaton-restricted recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV) in which the glycoprotein (G) gene has been replaced with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The pseudotype VSV particles encode reporter gene (mCherry/GFP/Luciferase) together with the VSV nucleocapsid (N), phosphoprotein (P), and large polymerase subunit (L) in their pVSV-ΔG vector. When the VSV pseudovirus infect the target cells, reporter gene expression is proportional to the number of cells that were infected.

The Pseudovirus display the VSV envelope glycoprotein (VSV-G) pseudotyped on replication-incompetent virus particles that contain a heterologous lentiviral (HIV) core. The VSV-G protein confers the pseudovirus with a high level of single cycle infectivity due to its broad tropism. In the product release, various products are included, such as Pseudotyped VSV-SARS-CoV-2 S-ΔG-mCherry (COV-PSV10), Pseudotyped VSV-SARS-CoV-2 S-ΔG-EGFP (COV-PSV11), Pseudotyped VSV-SARS-CoV-2 S-ΔG-Luciferase (COV-PSV12), Pseudotyped Luciferase VSV (VSV-PS01), and Pseudotyped GFP VSV (VSV-PS02).

For example, the Pseudotyped Luciferase VSV (VSV-PS01), which is designed as a control for Creative Diagnostics’ Pseudotyped Luciferase rSARS-CoV-2 Spike to test for non-specific factors that affect virus infectivity. The Pseudovirus display the VSV envelope glycoprotein (VSV-G) pseudotyped on replication-incompetent virus particles that contain a heterologous lentiviral (HIV) core. Pseudovirus is capable of a single round of infection and carries a genome that expresses luciferase optical reporter gene upon infection. VSV Pseudovirus is produced in HEK-293T cells using three separate plasmids, encoding VSV-G, a lentiviral gag polyprotein, and a reporter gene. VSV Pseudovirus is created using a second-generation lentiviral system with components that are highly unlikely to recombine to produce a fully infectious virus (requiring 3 separate recombination events to do so).

Another example is Pseudotyped VSV-SARS-CoV-2 S-ΔG-mCherry (COV-PSV10). It is a replication-restricted, recombinant pseudotyped VSV particle containing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Because the infectivity of Pseudotyped VSV-SARS-CoV-2 S-ΔG-mCherry is restricted to a single round of replication, the pseudotypes can be handled using BSL-2 containment practices. The pseudotype VSV particles encode mCherry in their pVSV-ΔG vector. When the VSV pseudotypes infect the target cells, mCherry expression is proportional to the number of cells that were infected.

“COVID-19 is still threatening to our life and work. We are working to empower our scientific clients to fight against the pandemic by offering SARS-CoV-2 related products and services, such as SARS-CoV Antigens and Antibodies, Lentiviral SARS-CoV-2 Pseudovirus, SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Test Kit, SARS-CoV-2 Spike Stable Cell Line, SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibodies, and SARS-CoV-2 Pseudovirus Neutralization Assay. To help meet growing customer demand, we’ll continue to provide research tools and assistance in their studies.” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, chief scientific officer of R&D department of Creative Diagnostics.

