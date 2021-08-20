Wind Energy Foundation Market Competitive Landscape & Technological Developments

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Wind Energy Foundation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Wind Energy Foundation Market is likely to grow at a robust CAGR in the forecast period. Wind energy foundation is a turbine base that supports the wind energy structure against harsh environments. Hence, the foundation must be capable of supporting hydrodynamic loads along with aerodynamic loads.

Key Players:

OWEC Tower AS.

Ramboll Group

Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas LLC

Suzlon Group

Blue H Engineering B.V.

SWAY AS

DONG Energy Burbo Extension (UK) Ltd

MT Højgaard

Bladt Industries A/S

Principle Power, Inc.

Fugro Renewable Services

Growth Drivers:

The wind energy foundation market is driven by increase in demand for renewable energy sources since the market witnessed a higher traction in the past due to rise in number of energy installations. Rise in the number of market entrants and strategic alliances between key players are likely to add to the market growth during the forecast period. Significant demand from manufacturers with enhanced capacities in order to augment the power production is likely to account for a robust market growth during the forecast period. A rise in the number of offshore installations is likely to trigger the market growth.

Site Location Outlook:

Onshore Mono-Pile Jacket-Pile Gravity Suction Tripod

Offshore Raft Pile Well Foundation

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America US

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific regions accounted for a significant market share in the near future owing to strong inclination of market players towards renewable sources of energy. The region is subject to witness rapid expansion in energy sector that will further boost industrial growth.

European market is a high traction market due to preference for clean sources of wind energy. Rise in need for electricity generation and energy developments are likely to replace the conventional sources of energy in the near future.

