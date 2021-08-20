Geomembrane Market Key Company Market Share Analysis & Product Benchmarking Study

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Geomembrane Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Geomembrane Market size is expected to value at USD 2.43 billion by 2025. The geomembrane industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising expenditure towards waste and water management programs in both developed as well as developing economies across the globe.

Key Players:

GSE Holdings

AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH

CETCO

Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd.

Carthage Mills

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

JUTA Group

Solmax International Inc.

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Plastika Kritis SA

Nilex

Bridgestone America

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for shale gas from countries such as Germany, Russia, China, and India is expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period. Robust growth of the mining sector in the Asia Pacific economies such as China, Australia, and Japan is propelling the market demand for geo-membrane, in the recent years.

Favorable government laws & regulations along with rising metal demand at the domestic level is predicted to boost market demand for geo-membrane in the various applications. Some of the typical applications of the geo-membrane include landfill covering and containment control. Globally, the geomembrane market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the geomembrane industry.

Furthermore, introduction of favorable regulatory standards by both local and international authorities such as the European Commission and EPA associated with the implementation of waste management practices in various sectors such as manufacturing industry, mining and oil & gas sector. Large number of geo-synthetic materials are finding applications in mining and oil & gas sector as shielding medium due to their corrosion resistance properties and resistance to adverse atmospheric conditions. The recent technological advancements such as development of new arc equipment that are typically used for production of geo-membrane to identify leaks are anticipated to foster market growth over the forecast period.

Raw Material Outlook:

HDPE

LDPE

EPDM

PVC

End-Use Outlook:

Waste Management

Water Management

Mining

Tunnels & Civil Construction

Regional Outlook:

The geomembrane industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in the manufacturing sector, massive demand of shale gas in the U.S. and Canada, increase in the availability of raw materials to geo-membrane manufacturers, and existence of well-established infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the geomembrane market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with the easy availability of raw materials to geo-membrane manufacturers, strong economic growth, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

