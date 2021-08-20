Patient Engagement solutions Market : Leading Key Players

The patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2025 from USD 11.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.1%. The growth of this market is driven by the implementation of government regulations and initiatives to promote patient-centric care, increasing demand for patient engagement solutions, and the increasing utilization of mobile health apps.

McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), IBM (US), AdvancedMD (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), GetWellNetwork (US), and athenahealth (US), MEDHOST (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Lincor Solutions (US), Get Real Health (US), Symphony Care (US), Harris Healthcare (US), Kareo (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), Oneview Healthcare (Ireland), MEDITECH (US), IQVIA (US), Vivify Health (US) and Cognizant (US) are considered to be the leading players in the patient engagement solutions market.

McKesson Corporation is the leading player in the patient engagement solutions market. It is one of the oldest providers of healthcare IT solutions. The company is known for the latest technological solutions for business intelligence, workflow management, claims and disease management, and predictive modeling. It generates its revenue from four business segments, namely, US Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Others. McKesson provides solutions for better patient management and care. The company mainly focuses on launching new and technologically advanced products, collaborating with other solution providers, and undertaking acquisition activities to boost its product portfolio and strengthen its market position.

Allscripts held the second position in the patient engagement solutions market in 2019. The company offers a wide range of products and services in the patient engagement solutions market. It is engaged in developing and designing integrated clinical software applications for hospitals, physician practices, and post-acute organizations. Allscripts had its initial focus on medication management systems and later shifted its focus to information technology. The company has a strong geographic presence across the globe. It generates its revenue through two reporting segments, namely, Provider and Veradigm.

IBM held the third position in the patient engagement solutions market in 2019. The company has developed many cloud-based solutions and is a pioneer in cloud software. It invests a significant share of its revenue into research and development. The company generates its revenue from five business segments, namely, Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.