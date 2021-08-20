Aerosol Propellants Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Aerosol Propellants Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The aerosol propellants market was estimated at USD 7.26 Billion in the year 2015. The market is likely to increase during the forecast period, owing to the development and utilization of superior propellant formulations that offer improved product dispensing capabilities.

The industry comprises numerous manufacturers across the globe, who are focusing on the development of advanced products to expand their business and hence enhance their presence as key players and improve their global reach. The industry is likely to see substantial growth over the years ahead, as a result of increased penetration of aerosol cans in various application sectors including medical, automotive, food processing and paints. Owing to the heavy demand of aerosol cans in health and hygiene associated products like insect repellants and air fresheners, this in turn is likely to increase the demand for propellants over the years ahead. Additionally, rapid urbanization along with infrastructural developments in countries like the UAE, India and China is expected to boost the consumption of cans and thus propel the product demand.

The market is heavily dependent on the availability of oil and gas products as raw materials such as natural gas and petroleum. The price of the propellants is expected to increase due to high volatility in the prices of natural gas and petroleum along with high demand for petroleum fuels in the automotive sector.

Transportation of the product is one of the key issues currently faced in the industry, owing to its highly inflammable nature. One of the major product segments such as dimethyl ether is usually transported by means of ISO containers which provide additional convenience in terms of storage and also reduce secondary transportation cost to a certain extent.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific market is expected to show the fastest growth owing to a couple of socio-economic factors such as increase in disposable income and change in consumer lifestyles. Significantly rising use of various personal care products such as hair styling sprays and deodorants, among consumers is likely to boost the product consumption in the future. The market is expected to see a huge growth due to availability of low cost product formulations, as a consequence of decreased costs of raw material and low cost labor.

In terms of revenue, Germany is likely to account for over 28% share in Europe region, owing to substantial utilization of personal care products such as dry shampoos, deodorants and spray-on cosmetics. Considerable production as well as consumption of cars in Germany has increased the requirements of spray paints and automotive interior cleaners. This in turn, is estimated to improve the industry growth during the forecast period.