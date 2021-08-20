Ammunition Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2024

Posted on 2021-08-20 by in Defense // 0 Comments

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Ammunition Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Ammunition Market size is likely to reach USD 16.07 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to experience a noteworthy growth in the near future owing to the rising security concerns caused by the upswing in terrorist groups and activities. Arms race has been observed in the developing economies of Pakistan, China and India which is presumed to thrust the demand over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented into different products that primarily consist of rockets, bullets, mortars and others. Civil & defense are the two end-use segments included in the study. Political differences along with the rising tension across borders is resulting in the rise in stacking of armories.

Request a Sample Copy of Ammunition Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ammunition-market/request-sample

Drivers

Rising inclination towards hunting and sports activities has enhanced ammunition market. In terms of exports, the U.S is amongst the major exporter of weapons and armories across the globe. The U.S armory industry is a commercialized segment and a significant contributor in the countries’ economy. In the context of R&D, innovation and production, the U.S ranks on top

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Bullet
  • Rocket
  • Mortar
  • Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Civil
  • Law Enforcement
  • Sports and Hunting
  • Self-defense
  • Defense

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Remington Arms Company
  • BAE Systems
  • Ruag Ammotec
  • Federal Premium Ammunition
  • Maxam
  • Poongsan Corporation

Access Ammunition Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ammunition-market

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, also accounted for the highest share in 2015 and is projected to continue the trend over the forecast period. The upsurge of terrorism activities in developing economies such as India is resulting in the strengthening of the overall defense system of the country. India signed several contracts valued at USD 15 billion to buy armories in March, 2016.

Production of small armories and weapons is a leading industry in Europe as a result of which it has retained its position as one of the key arms exporter across the globe. Key countries in Europe consists of the U.K, France, Germany and Russia.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution