Global Insect Repellent Market to Reach a Revenue of US$ 9.3 Billon by the End of 2031

Insect-borne diseases can put an enormous health and economic burden on individuals and nations. Millions of people are directly affected by these infections, causing health disorders, weakness, and blindness, among others. Increase in literacy in developing countries is making rural populations focus more on health and hygiene. Furthermore, the current coronavirus crisis is driving modern consumers’ purchasing decisions. Growing use of insect repellents to protect against insect-borne diseases is recognized as a major market driver worldwide. Consumers are more health-conscious and willing to pay for better solutions in healthcare and home care.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global insect repellent market is projected to reach a revenue of US$ 9.3 billon by the end of 2031, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 7% over the next ten years.

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Insect
    • Insect Repellents for Mosquitos
    • Insect Repellents for Flies
    • Insect Repellents for Bees
    • Insect Repellents for Bugs
    • Others

  • Product
    • Insect Repellent Sprays
    • Insect Repellent Lotions & Creams
    • Insect Repellent Oil
    • Insect Repellent Mats
    • Insect Repellent Coils
    • Insect Repellent Liquid Vaporizers
    • Others
  • Ingredient
    • Natural Insect Repellents
      • Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus
      • itronella oil
    • Synthetic Insect Repellents
      •  DEET
      • Picaridin
      • Permethrin
      • R3535

Winning Strategy

Key players have been spending on research & development to come up with newer ways to make products more user-friendly and long-lasting. These enhancements will drive market growth in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

Manufacturers have also been innovating in insect repellent fabrics. For instance, an India-based startup, Clothing Innovation, is being publicized for its patent-pending Armor technology that factory treats fabric to repel insects such as mosquitoes, ticks, and ants, among others.

