What are the Key Challenges Faced by Fresh Meat Packaging Suppliers

Posted on 2021-08-23 by in Retail // 0 Comments

Fresh meat packaging manufacturers are subject to witness significant growth owing to increase in adoption of advanced packaging solutions. With rise in requirement for various types of packaging for meat such as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood, the global industry is set to ascend at a steady CAGR over the coming years.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides a detailed analysis of the industry along with demand-supply curve, growth & restraining factors, and regional trends for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. As stated in the report, North America and Europe will emerge as leading players, while the market in Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5787

fresh meat packaging market

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • High requirement for modified atmosphere packaging likely to be witnessed
  • Growing preference for Polyethylene (PE) material to boost sales
  • Rise in demand from beef and pork segments to fuel sales
  • The United States to remain a lucrative market for fresh meat packaging
  • Germany to maintain its lead in Europe’s market for fresh meat packaging
  • Asia Pacific to emerge as the fastest-growing market
  • China, the United Kingdom, India, Japan, France, and Canada to maintain positive industry outlook

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5787

Market Segmentation by Category

  • Packaging Type
    • Modified Atmosphere Packaging
    • Vacuum Skin Packaging Stand Up Pouches
    • Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging
    • Others
  • Material
    • Polyethylene (PE) Packaging for Fresh Meat
    • Polypropylene (PP) Packaging for Fresh Meat
    • BOPP Packaging for Fresh Meat
    • EVOH Packaging for Fresh Meat
    • PVC Packaging for Fresh Meat
    • PA Packaging for Fresh Meat
    • Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5787

Who is Winning in this Space?

The global fresh meat packaging market is strictly competitive. In order to main in leading positions, key players are launching a wider range of products.

For instance,

  • Sealed Air Corporation recently launched its new range of leak proof beef, pork, and lamb packaging solutions.
  • Cascades Inc. launched its new range of recyclable LDPET trays, molded pulp trays, RPET barrier trays, and others, a couple of years back.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/07/1925822/0/en/Customized-Packaging-Solutions-Propelling-the-Aerosol-Cans-Market-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution