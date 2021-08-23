What are the Key Challenges Faced by Fresh Meat Packaging Suppliers

Fresh meat packaging manufacturers are subject to witness significant growth owing to increase in adoption of advanced packaging solutions. With rise in requirement for various types of packaging for meat such as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood, the global industry is set to ascend at a steady CAGR over the coming years.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides a detailed analysis of the industry along with demand-supply curve, growth & restraining factors, and regional trends for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. As stated in the report, North America and Europe will emerge as leading players, while the market in Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High requirement for modified atmosphere packaging likely to be witnessed

Growing preference for Polyethylene (PE) material to boost sales

Rise in demand from beef and pork segments to fuel sales

The United States to remain a lucrative market for fresh meat packaging

Germany to maintain its lead in Europe’s market for fresh meat packaging

Asia Pacific to emerge as the fastest-growing market

China, the United Kingdom, India, Japan, France, and Canada to maintain positive industry outlook

Market Segmentation by Category

Packaging Type Modified Atmosphere Packaging Vacuum Skin Packaging Stand Up Pouches Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging Others



Material Polyethylene (PE) Packaging for Fresh Meat Polypropylene (PP) Packaging for Fresh Meat BOPP Packaging for Fresh Meat EVOH Packaging for Fresh Meat PVC Packaging for Fresh Meat PA Packaging for Fresh Meat Others



Who is Winning in this Space?

The global fresh meat packaging market is strictly competitive. In order to main in leading positions, key players are launching a wider range of products.

For instance,

Sealed Air Corporation recently launched its new range of leak proof beef, pork, and lamb packaging solutions.

Cascades Inc. launched its new range of recyclable LDPET trays, molded pulp trays, RPET barrier trays, and others, a couple of years back.

