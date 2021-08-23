Sales Of Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Record Stellar Growth During 2019 To 2029

In its recently added report by Fact.MR has provided unique Insights about Automotive Electric Power Steering Market for the given period. One of the main objectives of this report is to categorize the various dynamics of the market and to offer the latest updates such as mergers and acquisitions, various technological developments, new entrants in the market, which make an impact on different segments.

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Automotive Electric Power Steering Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the Automotive Electric Power Steering market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor of the global automotive electric power steering market includes fast growing population, which has resulted in increased demand for premium, as well as non-premium vehicles, across all major economies.

The macroeconomic factors, such as growing urbanization & industrial activities, coupled with boost in the living lifestyle and an upsurge in demand for luxury and comfort in vehicles across many countries, is further augmenting the demand for automotive electric power steering.

The momentous rise in the sales of vehicles, owing to better fuel efficiency and low emission is highly expected to propel the global automotive electric power steering market.

The study provides insights into major opportunities, prevailing competitive dynamics, and key government regulations that will be crucial to the expansion of key regional markets. Quantitative estimations include their share and size in the global Automotive Electric Power Steering market.

Additionally, the report provide figures related with total increase in opportunities of different promising regional markets. The study also focuses on some of the major macroeconomic trends that will be crucial to the generation of new avenues in various regional markets.

Fact.MR, a leading authority on market research brings original, in-depth, and insightful reports to investors.

The company is a leading voice in the world of market research, which has become a breeding ground for informed decision-making, and quick decision-making abilities. Fact. MR’s new report will highlight various growth forecasts, key trends, and notable segments ripe for upcoming investments.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global automotive electric power steering market are Jtekt, Nexteer, ZF, Robert Bosch, NSK, Hyundai Mobis, Showa Corporation, Delphi, Thyssenkrupp,

Mitsubishi Electric, GKN Federal Mogul and other key market players. The automotive electric power steering market comprises well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors dominant in the market.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Segmentation

The global automotive electric power steering market is segmented on the basis of type, components, electric motor, vehicle type and region.

Based on type, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as:

Rack assist type (REPS)

Colum assist type (CEPS)

Pinion assist type (PEPS)

Based on components, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as:

Steering wheel

Steering column

Sensors

Steering gear

Mechanical rack and pinion

Electronic control unit

Electric motor

Bearing

Based on electric motor, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as:

Brush motor

Brushless motor

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as:

Passenger Cars Compact Mid-Size SUV Luxury

LCVs

HCVs

Rack EPS (R-EPS) in the automotive electric power steering market is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period. The prime advantages associated with Rack EPS (R-EPS) is increase in installation rate of EPS in commercial vehicles.

On the other hand, among vehicle type segment, passenger vehicles are anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing vehicle production along with growing demand for passenger vehicles.

Some of the insights and market estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Automotive Electric Power Steering and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on growth of the Automotive Electric Power Steering.

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the keyword expansion

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Electric Power Steering and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive electric power steering market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America.

Among the above-mentioned countries, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to a rise in the production of commercial and passenger vehicles in countries, such as China, Japan and South Korea.

South Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global automotive electric power steering market owing to the rise in sales of mid-size and compact vehicle in the region.

Moreover, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase most optimistic growth in the global automotive electric power steering market due to the rise in the sales of luxury vehicle across the region.

Europe is one of the key maturing regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global automotive electric power steering market over the forecast period due to the existence of significant automotive manufacturer.

