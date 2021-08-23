In its recently added report by Fact.MR has provided unique Insights about Steering damper Market for the given period. One of the main objectives of this report is to categorize the various dynamics of the market and to offer the latest updates such as mergers and acquisitions, various technological developments, new entrants in the market, which make an impact on different segments.

Global Steering Damper Market – Overview

The automotive industry has been witnessing numerous transformations since the past couple of years. A sports performance vehicle is optimized for speed, acceleration, stability and cornering at higher speeds but at the expense of comfort and fuel economy compared to other vehicles.

Usually, sports vehicles have comparatively shorter wheelbase for better maneuverability along with aggressive steering geometry. However, stability is achieved by compromising comfort.

Steering Damper Market – Key Manufacturers

The global market for steering dampers is still in the introduction phase. As many vehicles do not come with integrated steering damper, the market has plenty of opportunities for the future. Various automotive manufacturers are investing heavily on R&D activities for better steering stability.

The demand for steering damper is fragmented in nature and consists of plenty of aftermarket manufacturers. Some of the prominent players in global steering damper market includes Öhlins Racing, BILSTEIN ThyssenKrupp Bilstein Suspension, Skyjacker, Firefox Racing Ltd, Tenneco Inc., Hyperpro Sales B.V., Pro Comp USA, Rough Country Suspension Systems and many more.

Global Steering Damper Market – Key Segments

The market for steering damper can be segmented on product type, vehicle type and sales channel.

The sales channel segment can be further be divided into two sub-segments

OEM (original equipment manufacturers)

Aftermarket sales channel

Owing to increasing participation in racing activities, the aftermarket sales channel is foreseen to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the global steering damper market is further divided into

Motorcycles

Passenger vehicles.

The product type segment is categorized as a rotary type and piston type (linear steering damper).

Global Steering Damper Market – Regional Analysis

The global market for steering damper is segmented into seven geographies: North America, Latin America, Oceania, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and MEA (the Middle East & Africa).

The countries considered in East Asia are China, Japan and South Asia. Owing to the growing fleet of high-end vehicles in China, the country is foreseen to witness significant growth in East Asia steering damper market.

South Asia steering damper market incorporates a study of countries like India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. By considering the positive outlook of the auto sector in India, the market for steering dampers is foreseen to witness astonishing growth over the projection period.

steering dampers market in Europe is expected to witness relatively slow growth owing to the early adoption, but still, the region is anticipated to create significant incremental opportunities over the forecast duration. Increasing vehicle sports in various countries are also expected to fuel the demand for steering damper in the near future.

